Moroccan waste management company Arma is exploring expansion opportunities in African cities and plans to set up a plastic waste recycling plant in Ivory Coast capital Abidjan, Chief Executive Youssef Ahizoune said on Thursday.



"The plant is expected to be operational within a few months," he said, noting deals are being finalized with plastic waste suppliers.



Arma has waste management operations in 16 Moroccan cities including the capital Rabat but is looking to expand across the continent while also seeking to reduce emissions.



It introduced its first electric truck for waste collection in Rabat last week; though replacing its entire fleet will take time.



"Reducing the firm's carbon footprint is a priority,” Ahizoune said, but noted the price of heavyweight electric vehicles and a lack of charging points on highways are obstacles.



Electric truck prices would need to drop to the level of fossil fuel trucks for the company to be able to achieve full electrification, he said.