UK businesses mull moving cash after SVB chaos

World
2023-03-17 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK businesses mull moving cash after SVB chaos
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
UK businesses mull moving cash after SVB chaos

British banks are seeing a pick-up in enquiries to switch cash between institutions after the collapse of US tech lender Silicon Valley Bank, as contagion fears prompt some depositors to try to figure out the safest harbors for their funds.

One of the country's biggest lenders, Barclays (BARC.L), told Reuters it had seen an increase in enquiries to switch or open business accounts in the past few days. Virgin Money (VMUK.L), Britain's sixth largest bank, said in a statement it had also seen "net business deposit inflows in recent days".
 
SVB's failure has roiled global markets over the past week, with contagion concerns spreading to Swiss lender Credit Suisse, forcing the country's central bank to shore up its liquidity on Thursday in a move that brought some respite.

The British government and the Bank of England have said the country's banking system is safe, sound and well capitalised, while the UK arm of SVB was rescued by Europe's largest bank HSBC on Monday. That means SVB UK's customer deposits are safe and their loans supported, HSBC's top bosses have said.
 
But the collapse of the Californian bank has drawn additional scrutiny of the safety of uninsured deposits above an 85,000 pound guarantee granted to licenced banks in Britain, particularly for businesses, as they are more likely to have larger deposits.

Sam Franklin, CEO of recruitment platform Otta, which has around 70 full-time employees, said the crisis had impacted the way smaller startups thought about their finances.

Franklin told Reuters a number of CEOs and startup execs had started researching other banks with which to park cash in addition to SVB UK this week, citing Barclays as a favourite among some.

"We're all going on this learning journey together. We're all looking for banks with great backing, strong brands, and solid track records," he said.

The founder of banking platform Griffin, David Jarvis, said he is in a WhatsApp group of over 200 fintech founders, of which dozens have started the process for opening new bank accounts following the collapse of SVB. He said the people were "mostly looking at the big clearing banks".
 
Russ Shaw, founder of startup industry body Tech London Advocates, told Reuters he would advise startups to spread their capital between different bank accounts as a matter of course. "I suspect many learned this weekend about the risk of not doing this," he said.

SPREADING MONEY AROUND
 
Rapid interest rate rises by the Bank of England over the past 15 months had already spurred greater competition among lenders for depositors, with smaller players gaining the upper hand as they were quicker to raise rates on products.

But the collapse of SVB has intensified scrutiny of the business models of all lenders, including specialists with smaller balance sheets to fall back on.

John Cronin, banking analyst at Goodbody, said deposit migration would continue to be a key focus for analysts and investors.

"While the issues that SVB experienced were very much institution-specific, it has raised generalized concerns around the health of bank balance sheets," he said, adding that some specialists may actually be less exposed as they rely mainly on consumer deposits.

"Lots of companies will take the time to think more carefully about how they position themselves financially in the future," said Dom Hallas, executive director at Coadec, an organization representing UK tech startups. "But I think it's too soon to tell who the winners and losers will be."

Sources at three specialist and online lenders said they had seen inflows of business deposits in the past few days, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the situation.

Digital banking platform Revolut saw a 5 percent increase in new sign-ups from businesses, particularly larger companies, last week compared to previous weeks, and a "substantial increase" in overnight balances, a spokesperson said.

The company - which has applied for a banking license in Britain but is not yet protected by the government's deposit guarantee - said it was not able to share figures for this week.

Revolut's customers in the EU are protected by the euro zone's 100,000 euro guarantee, the spokesperson said.

Several British banks focused on retail products such as consumer savings said they had seen no change in customer behaviour since the collapse of SVB, adding that the vast majority of customer balances sat well below the 85,000 pound government guarantee and were therefore protected.

"We have had no concerns from our customers," a spokesperson for Metro Bank said. "The UK banking system remains safe and continues to operate as normal."
 

World

US

UK

Businesses

Mull

Moving

Cash

After

SVB

Crash

Silicon Valley Bank

Barclays

HSBC

Revolut

LBCI Next
Macron wins Pyrrhic victory on pension bill, risks fueling anger
British passport officers to take five weeks of strike action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-16

US, Russia trade blame after drone crash, fighting rages for east Ukraine town

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Moscow warns US aircraft away from its air space after drone crash

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

UK banks not seeing deposit 'flight to quality' after SVB collapse - Lloyds CEO

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

UK tech ecosystem reacts to the news of SVB UK’s acquisition by HSBC

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:35

UK drops plan to tax sovereign wealth funds

LBCI
World
07:24

UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

LBCI
World
06:56

European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower

LBCI
World
06:53

Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:04

Japan and South Korea top businesses push to leave behind a difficult history

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
12:09

Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app