EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany

World
2023-03-20 | 07:56
High views
EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany
EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany

European Union foreign ministers will slap a sixth package of sanctions on Iran in response to human rights violations, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

"We want to make clear that nobody is above the law, which is why we will impose a sixth package of sanctions here in Brussels," she told reporters, adding the measures would target those responsible for human rights violations in Iran.
 

