Zelensky says Russia using tankers for reconnaissance, sabotage

World News
07-10-2025 | 14:51
High views
Zelensky says Russia using tankers for reconnaissance, sabotage
Zelensky says Russia using tankers for reconnaissance, sabotage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Tuesday of using oil tankers for intelligence gathering and sabotage operations.

Zelensky, writing in a post on Telegram after receiving a briefing from Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief, said his country was cooperating with allies on the matter.

"Currently, Russians are using tankers not only to earn money for the war, but also for reconnaissance and even sabotage activities. It is entirely possible to stop this," he said.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelensky said foreign intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko described in his report how Russia was using tankers from its "shadow fleet" to "conduct sabotage and destabilising operations in Europe."

"Recent cases of drones being launched from tankers are one such example," he said. "

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

using

tankers

reconnaissance,

sabotage

