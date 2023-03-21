Goldman Sachs expects commodities supercycle

World
2023-03-21 | 07:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Goldman Sachs expects commodities supercycle
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Goldman Sachs expects commodities supercycle

Goldman Sachs expects a commodities supercycle driven by China and the capital flight from energy markets and investment this month after concerns triggered by the banking sector, the US bank's head of commodities said.

"As losses mounted, it spilled into commodities," Jeff Currie, global head of commodities for Goldman Sachs, told the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit on Tuesday.

"Historically, when you have this kind of scarring event, it takes months to get capital back ... We will still get a deficit by June and it will drive oil prices higher."

Oil prices tanked to 15-month lows as a crisis at Switzerland's second-biggest bank Credit Suisse, which followed the collapse of two US lenders, led to a takeover by bigger Swiss rival UBS.

Currie emphasized the hit was to the supply side rather than demand and he remains very bullish on copper.

"The deposits have already left ...Cash is going into money markets not into the banks."

"On copper, the forward outlook is extraordinarily positive. We'll be at the lowest observable inventories that have ever been recorded at 125,000 tons. We have peak supply occurring in 2024...Near term we put (the copper price) at $10,500 and longer term our price target is $15,000 a ton."

His remarks echoed those of major copper trader Trafigura which said the price could top $12,000. Copper hit a record high $10,845 in March 2022.

Currie added that concerns about the banking sector were centered around US regional banks while Europe was relatively safe from contagion.

Reuters 
 

World

Goldman

Commodities

Gold

LBCI Next
China capital Beijing experiences first population decline since 2003
Gold rally cools as focus turns to Fed move
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Gulf buy-now-pay-later firm Tamara in $150 mln funding deal with Goldman Sachs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Goldman warns of possible pre-election currency market turmoil in Turkey

LBCI
World
07:00

Gold rally cools as focus turns to Fed move

LBCI
Variety
10:39

Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:10

China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister

LBCI
World
08:50

Greta Thunberg, climate activists get court nod to sue Swedish state

LBCI
World
08:43

France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue

LBCI
World
08:33

Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-12

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-19

NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

EU's von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

EU delays vote on combustion engine phase-out after German pushback

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app