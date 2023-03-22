UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago

World
2023-03-22 | 07:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago

UBS Group (UBSG.S) said on Wednesday it would buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) worth of debt it sold just days ago, seeking to boost confidence among investors rattled by its $3 billion rescue of rival Credit Suisse at the weekend.

The bonds in question are senior unsecured bail-in notes that were sold on March 9: a 1.5 billion-euro 4.625% fixed-rate note due March 2028 and a 1.25 billion-euro 4.750% fixed rate note due March 2032, UBS said in a statement.

Since its government-backed rescue of Credit Suisse at the weekend, UBS has seen the value of its shares and bonds gyrate wildly.

UBS shares fell by as much as 17% after markets opened on Monday, only to close 35% higher than those lows the following day.

The yield on its 7% additional tier dollar (AT1) bond jumped to a record 29.8% at one point on Tuesday, from below 10% just a week ago, according to Tradeweb data.

On Wednesday it was at around 18%.

AT1s are a different form of bail-in debt that sent shockwaves through markets this week when Credit Suisse's AT1s were written down to zero as part of its rescue, meaning those bondholders got nothing while equity holders at least got the value of the share offer.

The prices of the bonds UBS is buying back on Wednesday had also tumbled. ,

"The issuer has decided to launch this exercise as a result of a prudent assessment of these recent developments and the issuer's long-term commitment to its credit investors," UBS said in the announcement of the buyback.

UBS is buying the bonds at the price at which they were sold rather than at market prices, which compensates investors after the sell-off earlier this week.

"I would say this is almost funny as (the bonds) were issued so recently, but generally speaking it makes sense," said Jerome Legras, head of research at Axiom Alternative Investments.

"They're trying to be friendly to investors who purchased just before the mess."

The bonds UBS is buying back rallied further following Wednesday's buyback announcement, Tradeweb data showed.

UBS shares were last down 0.3% at 19.35 Swiss francs ($21.05), having risen by as much as 3.6% in early trading.

($1 = 0.9285 euros)

($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs)
 
 
 

World

UBS

Bonds

Debt

Credit Suisse

Investors

Value

Shares

LBCI Next
Volkswagen: industrial electricity in Europe should cost under 7 cents per KWh
Fed in spotlight as US authorities focus on stability, First Republic
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Europe's bank bonds battered after Credit Suisse debt wipeout

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

UBS salvages most value from Credit Suisse wreck

LBCI
World
05:40

UBS buys back nearly $3 bln in bonds issued under a week ago

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Shares rise after Credit Suisse deal, but bank 'whack-a-mole' not over

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:21

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

LBCI
World
10:18

OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say

LBCI
World
10:18

Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
World
06:04

At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app