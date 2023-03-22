News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago
World
2023-03-22 | 07:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago
UBS Group (UBSG.S) said on Wednesday it would buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) worth of debt it sold just days ago, seeking to boost confidence among investors rattled by its $3 billion rescue of rival Credit Suisse at the weekend.
The bonds in question are senior unsecured bail-in notes that were sold on March 9: a 1.5 billion-euro 4.625% fixed-rate note due March 2028 and a 1.25 billion-euro 4.750% fixed rate note due March 2032, UBS said in a statement.
Since its government-backed rescue of Credit Suisse at the weekend, UBS has seen the value of its shares and bonds gyrate wildly.
UBS shares fell by as much as 17% after markets opened on Monday, only to close 35% higher than those lows the following day.
The yield on its 7% additional tier dollar (AT1) bond jumped to a record 29.8% at one point on Tuesday, from below 10% just a week ago, according to Tradeweb data.
On Wednesday it was at around 18%.
AT1s are a different form of bail-in debt that sent shockwaves through markets this week when Credit Suisse's AT1s were written down to zero as part of its rescue, meaning those bondholders got nothing while equity holders at least got the value of the share offer.
The prices of the bonds UBS is buying back on Wednesday had also tumbled. ,
"The issuer has decided to launch this exercise as a result of a prudent assessment of these recent developments and the issuer's long-term commitment to its credit investors," UBS said in the announcement of the buyback.
UBS is buying the bonds at the price at which they were sold rather than at market prices, which compensates investors after the sell-off earlier this week.
"I would say this is almost funny as (the bonds) were issued so recently, but generally speaking it makes sense," said Jerome Legras, head of research at Axiom Alternative Investments.
"They're trying to be friendly to investors who purchased just before the mess."
The bonds UBS is buying back rallied further following Wednesday's buyback announcement, Tradeweb data showed.
UBS shares were last down 0.3% at 19.35 Swiss francs ($21.05), having risen by as much as 3.6% in early trading.
($1 = 0.9285 euros)
($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs)
Reuters
World
UBS
Bonds
Debt
Credit Suisse
Investors
Value
Shares
Next
Volkswagen: industrial electricity in Europe should cost under 7 cents per KWh
Fed in spotlight as US authorities focus on stability, First Republic
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
Europe's bank bonds battered after Credit Suisse debt wipeout
World
2023-03-20
Europe's bank bonds battered after Credit Suisse debt wipeout
0
World
2023-03-20
UBS salvages most value from Credit Suisse wreck
World
2023-03-20
UBS salvages most value from Credit Suisse wreck
0
World
05:40
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln in bonds issued under a week ago
World
05:40
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln in bonds issued under a week ago
0
World
2023-03-21
Shares rise after Credit Suisse deal, but bank 'whack-a-mole' not over
World
2023-03-21
Shares rise after Credit Suisse deal, but bank 'whack-a-mole' not over
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:21
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
11:21
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
0
World
10:18
OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say
World
10:18
OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say
0
World
10:18
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
World
10:18
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
0
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
0
World
06:04
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
06:04
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
3
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
5
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store