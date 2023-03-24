Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

World
2023-03-24 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

Investors managing more than $4 trillion in assets have told European chemical companies they must set out a path to move away from fossil fuels, saying that the sector's role in greenhouse gas emissions has been overlooked. 

Legal and General Investment Management, Amundi and EFG Asset Management are among 15 investors to have written to Europe's 13 biggest chemical companies including BASF (BASFn.DE), LyondellBasell Industries (LYB.N) and Yara (YAR.OL) in a joint statement published this week. 

"Europe's chemical companies need to know that action on decarbonisation isn’t optional," said Vincent Kaufmann, CEO at Ethos Foundation, one of the investors. 

"The progress we have seen over the past 18 months, with some companies setting increasingly ambitious targets and transition plans, indicates that sustained investor engagement is important and effective." 

Penny Fowler, Head of Corporate Climate Campaigns at ShareAction, the responsible investment NGO that has co-ordinated the investor statement, said the chemical industry's reliance on fossil fuels was "often overlooked as a major contributor to global warming." 

Norway's Yara said in an emailed statement that its ambition was to become climate neutral by 2050. 

"We have set ambitious targets for further reductions ... and take part in developing the Sectoral Decarbonization Approach for the chemical industry to align our climate targets with the goals of the Paris Agreement," Yara's VP Sustainability Governance Bernhard Stormyr said. 

BASF and LynondellBassell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Some chemical companies have been raising their climate-related pledges. For example, in December LyondellBasell increased its greenhouse gas reduction target for direct and indirect emissions from purchased energy and established a target to cut all other indirect emissions by 2030. 

In its statement, the investors said the chemicals firms should establish credible decarbonisation plans that include efforts to electrify chemical production processes and switching to greener energy sources. 

Other recommendations include chemical firms changing the raw materials used in chemical production processes to emissions-neutral materials instead of fossil fuels, and eliminating woody biomass as an energy source. 

Reuters
 

World

Investors

Europe Chemical

Companies

Fossil Fuels

Greenhouse

Gas Emissions

LBCI Next
Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia's assault on Bakhmut flags
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Germany's EnBW, investors commit to $2.6 billion offshore wind farm

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-23

Saudi, UAE investors plan to invest in SpaceX - The Information

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

France's Macron wants companies to share more profits with workers

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Futures muted as investors await Fed rate decision, Powell comments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:58

France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants

LBCI
World
08:54

Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion

LBCI
World
07:50

US and China wage war beneath the waves – over internet cables

LBCI
Variety
07:46

Montenegrin police charge crypto founder Do Kwon for forging documents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:46

OpenAI connects ChatGPT to the internet

LBCI
Variety
09:44

Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app