UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports

World
2023-03-25 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UBS&#39;s Dargan and Credit Suisse&#39;s McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports

The integration team tasked with merging Switzerland's two largest banks is to be headed by UBS's (UBSG.S) chief technology officer and Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) chief operating officer, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Saturday.

Mike Dargan, who has been with UBS for 7 years, and Francesca McDonagh, who joined Credit Suisse last September, will be tasked with unifying the two banks.

It is unclear when the merger will be completed.

UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.26 billion) in stock and to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.44 billion) in losses, in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

($1 = 0.9199 Swiss francs)



Reuters
 

World

UBS

Credit Suisse

Lead

Merger

Banks

LBCI Next
UN Libya envoy points to 'alternatives' if political bodies duck electoral pact
Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Credit Suisse memorabilia up for grabs in online shops after merger

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

UBS salvages most value from Credit Suisse wreck

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:58

Evacuated villagers tell how Spain's forest fire forced them to leave animals

LBCI
World
09:45

China's attitude towards developing stable, constructive Sino-US relations unchanged

LBCI
World
09:34

Moody's downgrades Poland's mBank, confirms Bank Millennium

LBCI
World
09:21

Mississippi tornado and storms kill at least 23

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24

Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
World
06:40

Italy to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate – sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol

LBCI
Variety
09:42

Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

LBCI refuses to comply with government's decision on daylight saving time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app