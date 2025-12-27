News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions
Lebanon News
27-12-2025 | 11:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions
The Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement on seasonal influenza that, like many countries, Lebanon is currently experiencing a wave of seasonal flu characterized by relative severity and rapid spread among the population.
Scientific data indicate that the predominant strain is influenza A(H3N2).
The ministry emphasized that this strain has been scientifically known for many years and is not a new or emerging virus, contrary to rumors.
However, this season it has mutated in a way that makes it more capable of causing severe infections and spreading faster compared with some previous seasons.
It is well known that influenza viruses undergo continuous annual mutations, which in some years can result in more severe symptoms or higher transmission rates.
The ministry explained that influenza is a highly contagious respiratory viral disease that can lead to health complications in certain groups, especially the elderly, children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems.
This underscores the need to raise health awareness and adhere to necessary preventive measures.
It also stressed that annual influenza vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risks and complications of the disease, particularly for high-risk groups, noting that currently available vaccines cover circulating strains and help lower hospitalization rates and severe cases.
In this context, the Ministry of Public Health urged citizens to follow these guidelines:
* Maintain personal hygiene, especially regular handwashing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitizers.
* Cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, use tissues, and dispose of them properly.
* Wear masks in enclosed or crowded spaces, especially when experiencing respiratory symptoms.
* Avoid close contact and gatherings when feeling unwell, and consult a doctor immediately if severe or unusual symptoms appear.
* Receive the annual influenza vaccine, particularly for those most at risk of complications.
The ministry also affirmed its continued close monitoring of the epidemiological situation and the implementation of necessary measures in coordination with relevant authorities, urging citizens to obtain information only from official sources.
Lebanon News
reports
seasonal
driven
strain,
Health
Ministry
urges
precautions
Next
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Kounine
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Kounine
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-23
Lebanese Health Ministry reports five dead, 28 injured in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-11-23
Lebanese Health Ministry reports five dead, 28 injured in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:33
Snow blankets Lebanon’s highlands as cold systems sweep in: Video
Lebanon News
05:33
Snow blankets Lebanon’s highlands as cold systems sweep in: Video
0
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanese army denies forcing Syrians to cross river at northern border
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanese army denies forcing Syrians to cross river at northern border
0
Lebanon News
05:13
Lebanese army carries out inspection of damaged homes in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
05:13
Lebanese army carries out inspection of damaged homes in Bint Jbeil
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-15
Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus
Lebanon News
2025-12-15
Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Macron says Israel settlement increase 'existential threat' to Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Macron says Israel settlement increase 'existential threat' to Palestinian state
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
2
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
5
Breaking Headlines
13:22
Saint Levant is Joining Tul8te Tonight at Forum de Beyrouth – Get Your Tickets Now!
Breaking Headlines
13:22
Saint Levant is Joining Tul8te Tonight at Forum de Beyrouth – Get Your Tickets Now!
6
Lebanon News
09:44
MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes
Lebanon News
09:44
MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes
7
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
8
Lebanon News
11:29
France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols
Lebanon News
11:29
France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More