Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions

The Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement on seasonal influenza that, like many countries, Lebanon is currently experiencing a wave of seasonal flu characterized by relative severity and rapid spread among the population.



Scientific data indicate that the predominant strain is influenza A(H3N2).



The ministry emphasized that this strain has been scientifically known for many years and is not a new or emerging virus, contrary to rumors.



However, this season it has mutated in a way that makes it more capable of causing severe infections and spreading faster compared with some previous seasons.



It is well known that influenza viruses undergo continuous annual mutations, which in some years can result in more severe symptoms or higher transmission rates.



The ministry explained that influenza is a highly contagious respiratory viral disease that can lead to health complications in certain groups, especially the elderly, children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems.



This underscores the need to raise health awareness and adhere to necessary preventive measures.



It also stressed that annual influenza vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risks and complications of the disease, particularly for high-risk groups, noting that currently available vaccines cover circulating strains and help lower hospitalization rates and severe cases.



In this context, the Ministry of Public Health urged citizens to follow these guidelines:



* Maintain personal hygiene, especially regular handwashing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitizers.

* Cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, use tissues, and dispose of them properly.

* Wear masks in enclosed or crowded spaces, especially when experiencing respiratory symptoms.

* Avoid close contact and gatherings when feeling unwell, and consult a doctor immediately if severe or unusual symptoms appear.

* Receive the annual influenza vaccine, particularly for those most at risk of complications.



The ministry also affirmed its continued close monitoring of the epidemiological situation and the implementation of necessary measures in coordination with relevant authorities, urging citizens to obtain information only from official sources.