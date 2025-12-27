MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes

MP Kassem Hachem of the Development and Liberation Bloc said the government’s draft law on financial order—the so-called financial gap law—failed to address the deposits crisis in the way depositors had hoped, noting that many immediately viewed it as unfair and are counting on a better law than the one produced.



He added that no one can outbid his bloc on its stance toward the deposits crisis, stressing that since the very first days of the file, the bloc has insisted that deposits are sacrosanct, a position repeatedly stated by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



Hachem said discussions were guided by this principle to safeguard rights and ensure that those responsible for bringing the situation to this point bear full responsibility.



He concluded that the decision of the bloc’s ministers was consistent with the final approach they intend to adopt during parliamentary debates on the law, with the aim of amending what needs to be amended to return deposits to their owners.



Otherwise, he said, they will confront any attempt to impose losses on depositors and will push for the recovery of deposits within reasonable timeframes.