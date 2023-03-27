Ferrari CEO welcomes EU decision on e-fuels

World
2023-03-27 | 09:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ferrari CEO welcomes EU decision on e-fuels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Ferrari CEO welcomes EU decision on e-fuels

The chief executive of Ferrari (RACE.MI) on Monday welcomed plans to exempt cars that run on e-fuels from the European Union's planned 2035 phaseout of new combustion engine vehicles. 

The decision would give the luxury Italian carmaker "greater freedom on the production scheme," CEO Benedetto Vigna told a Reuters newsmaker event. 

Ferrari, which is renowned for its roaring petrol engines, is already producing plug-in hybrid cars and has promised its first full-electric vehicle for 2025. 
 
Vigna said the new electric model would be "a unique car" but would not be drawn on detail, adding that "keeping secret is part of the recipe".

He said that he expected the price of e-fuels to come down as they are developed in coming years and added that Ferrari planned to stick to its electrification plans.

Presenting its new business plan last year, Ferrari said fully electric and hybrid models would make up 80% of models in its range by 2030 while 20% would still be powered by internal combustion engines.

Reuters
 

World

Ferrari

Cars

E-Fuels

European Union

Combustion

Engine

Vehicles

LBCI Next
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
At least 29 African migrants die when two boats sink off Tunisia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-21

EU drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars

LBCI
World
2023-03-25

Germany reaches deal with EU on future use of combustion engines

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Italy makes biofuel demand as EU attempts to unblock combustion engine phase-out

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:46

US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware

LBCI
Variety
11:22

How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

LBCI
World
10:10

Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga

LBCI
World
09:25

Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
01:17

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-24

Niantic tries its hand at sports with NBA All-World

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-26

Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app