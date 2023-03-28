More food shortages could add to Britain's price pressure

World
2023-03-28 | 05:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
More food shortages could add to Britain&#39;s price pressure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
More food shortages could add to Britain's price pressure

Britons already reeling from the biggest rise in food prices since 1977 may have to get used to shortages of fresh vegetables as soaring costs and unpredictable weather hit domestic production.

British shoppers have faced a shortage of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers in recent weeks after disrupted harvests in north Africa reduced supply, while inflation forced industry buyers to spend more on less from key markets such as Spain.

Tax office data showed Britain imported 266,273 tons of vegetables in January 2023 - the smallest amount for any January since 2010, when the population was around 7% smaller than it is now.

Compounding matters, UK production of salad ingredients is expected to hit a record low this year as costly energy deters British producers from planting crops in greenhouses.

The tight conditions have helped to push British food price inflation to levels not seen for almost 50 years.

Industry data from market researcher Kantar on Tuesday showed UK grocery price inflation hit a record 17.5% in the four weeks to March 19, underscoring the problem for policymakers.

Many UK food retailers are buying less, knowing their customers cannot afford to spend so much, taking a hit to their profits in the process.

Jack Ward, CEO of the British Growers Association, said there was now a question mark over the future of Britain's fresh food producers.

"There's a limit to how long growers can carry on producing stuff at a loss," he said.

Growers, farming unions and shop owners warn of more shortages ahead, possibly soon spreading to other home grown crops, including leeks, cauliflowers and carrots because of summer drought and winter frosts.

In March, the UK typically imports about 95% of its tomatoes, but that drops to 40% in June through to September.

The warnings come after supermarkets were forced to ration egg sales late last year, while the cost squeeze extends to poultry and pig farmers, prompting many to quit the industry.

Apple and pear growers have also said not enough trees are being planted to maintain orchards.

While the government and supermarkets say they are confident about supply, the salad crisis has shone a light on the precarious state of Britain's fresh produce industry.

Lee Stiles, secretary of the Lea Valley Growers Association, whose members produce about three-quarters of Britain's cucumber and sweet pepper crop, said by March about half still had not planted, while 10% of the membership ceased trading last year.

"There are real risks that empty shelves may become more commonplace," Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union, said.

The union, which expects 2023 UK production of salad ingredients to hit its lowest level since records began in 1985, had warned for months about the danger of excluding horticulture from a government scheme that provides help to companies struggling with energy costs.

Ward said margins in fresh produce were traditionally around 1-2%, but this year they have turned negative due to high energy, fuel and labor costs.

For many retailers, the ability to avoid shortages will depend on how they fare in sourcing produce overseas.

That can be complicated by UK supermarkets' practice of setting prices for the whole season, while their European Union rivals are more flexible, one grower, who also imports and packs goods, told Reuters.

Britain's departure from the bloc has also played a part, with increased paperwork discouraging drivers from making the trip to the UK, which could also explain why supermarket shelves in continental Europe remain generally well stocked.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, which represents the major food retailers, said supermarkets were confident about the resilience of food supply chains, particularly with the approaching UK growing season.

But smaller retailers are under pressure.

Engin Ozcelik, a former industry buyer who now runs a food store in North London and acts as a consultant to others, said they were buying less produce after tomatoes on the vine went from a typical price of 7 pounds ($8.59) a box to 25 pounds a box.

He said shoppers who once reined-in spending in the final week before payday were now cutting back by the middle of the month.

The grower who spoke to Reuters, and who asked not to be named, said there was too much focus on food inflation and not enough on the strength of the whole system.

"But if we've got no product on the shelf then inflation doesn't matter. We've got to learn from that."

($1 = 0.8150 pounds)



Reuters
 

World

Food

Shortage

Britain

Price

Pressure

UK

Cost

Production

LBCI Next
Siemens Energy to supply converter stations for Italian power link
Freed 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Rusesabagina leaves Rwanda, reaches Qatar - source
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-05

Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Britain's early retired resist calls to work, despite higher living costs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:41

Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo

LBCI
World
08:34

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

LBCI
World
08:30

Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog

LBCI
World
08:17

Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

The long goodbye at Salesforce continues with more layoffs off reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon fails to address social rights, continues to protect impunity: Amnesty International

LBCI
Variety
11:38

More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20

LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:55

Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app