US shares draft resolution on Gaza with elected UN Security Council members

World News
05-11-2025 | 14:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US shares draft resolution on Gaza with elected UN Security Council members
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US shares draft resolution on Gaza with elected UN Security Council members

A U.S. official said Washington will share a draft resolution on President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip with the ten elected members of the U.N. Security Council later on Wednesday.

The official added that representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will join the United States, “highlighting regional support” for the plan.

Reuters

World News

shares

draft

resolution

elected

Security

Council

members

LBCI Next
Attack on key city in Sudan's Kordofan region kills 40: UN
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan

LBCI
World News
2025-10-30

UN Security Council condemns RSF assault on Sudan's al-Fashir

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions

LBCI
World News
2025-09-18

UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:06

Trump: We may work on a plan for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China

LBCI
World News
13:53

World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report

LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
09:38

Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-21

MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More