News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US shares draft resolution on Gaza with elected UN Security Council members
World News
05-11-2025 | 14:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US shares draft resolution on Gaza with elected UN Security Council members
A U.S. official said Washington will share a draft resolution on President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip with the ten elected members of the U.N. Security Council later on Wednesday.
The official added that representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will join the United States, “highlighting regional support” for the plan.
Reuters
World News
shares
draft
resolution
elected
Security
Council
members
Next
Attack on key city in Sudan's Kordofan region kills 40: UN
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
0
World News
2025-10-30
UN Security Council condemns RSF assault on Sudan's al-Fashir
World News
2025-10-30
UN Security Council condemns RSF assault on Sudan's al-Fashir
0
Middle East News
2025-09-26
UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions
Middle East News
2025-09-26
UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions
0
World News
2025-09-18
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
World News
2025-09-18
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:06
Trump: We may work on a plan for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China
World News
15:06
Trump: We may work on a plan for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China
0
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
0
Middle East News
09:48
Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks
Middle East News
09:48
Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks
0
World News
09:38
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments
World News
09:38
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-21
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
Lebanon News
2025-10-21
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
3
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
4
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
6
Lebanon News
16:03
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
16:03
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
8
Lebanon News
11:21
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors
Lebanon News
11:21
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More