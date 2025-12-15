Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination

News Bulletin Reports
15-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

A routine Lebanese Army operation to combat smuggling along the eastern border with Syria escalated into a brief armed clash late Sunday, underscoring the fragility of security along the porous frontier between the two countries.

According to Lebanese military sources, the incident began when army units pursued suspected human traffickers from the Lebanese side and moved to shut down a smuggling route in the Mecherfeh area. Troops then continued patrols between Hermel and Qaa, as part of daily operations aimed at curbing cross-border trafficking. 

While one patrol was moving near the border in an area known locally as al-Dawra, it came under gunfire from a position belonging to Syria's General Security forces, stationed near orchards in the Syrian town of Al-Nizariyah. Lebanese soldiers returned fire, prompting Syrian troops to open fire from multiple positions, triggering an exchange of automatic weapons that lasted about 20 minutes.
 
The Lebanese Army deployed armored reinforcements and expanded its presence in the area to contain the situation. After the Syrian fire subsided, Lebanese forces halted their response and carried out a wide security deployment to stabilize the area.

Syrian authorities later said the shooting resulted from a field misunderstanding, according to Lebanese military sources, explaining that the Syrian personnel were not aware that the movements near the border involved Lebanese Army units. Once the situation was clarified, the gunfire stopped, coinciding with direct communications between the Lebanese Army and Syrian authorities.

The incident has renewed broader questions about security along the Lebanon-Syria border, where geographic overlap, unmarked boundaries, and entrenched smuggling routes have long complicated military coordination.

Therefore, the lack of clearly demarcated borders continues to blur the line between military positions and illicit crossings, leaving the area vulnerable to miscalculation and sporadic violence. 

Ongoing discussions about border demarcation are increasingly seen as a critical step toward improving security, reducing tensions, and preventing potentially deadly incidents along the frontier.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Border

Demarcation

Lebanon

Syria

Incident

Security

Coordination

LBCI Next
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-14

Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Israeli airstrikes reported near Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-14

Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-14

Israeli military halts planned strike in South Lebanon after army inspection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus

LBCI
World News
03:02

Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More