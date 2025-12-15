News
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
News Bulletin Reports
15-12-2025 | 12:55
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A routine Lebanese Army operation to combat smuggling along the eastern border with Syria escalated into a brief armed clash late Sunday, underscoring the fragility of security along the porous frontier between the two countries.
According to Lebanese military sources, the incident began when army units pursued suspected human traffickers from the Lebanese side and moved to shut down a smuggling route in the Mecherfeh area. Troops then continued patrols between Hermel and Qaa, as part of daily operations aimed at curbing cross-border trafficking.
While one patrol was moving near the border in an area known locally as al-Dawra, it came under gunfire from a position belonging to Syria's General Security forces, stationed near orchards in the Syrian town of Al-Nizariyah. Lebanese soldiers returned fire, prompting Syrian troops to open fire from multiple positions, triggering an exchange of automatic weapons that lasted about 20 minutes.
The Lebanese Army deployed armored reinforcements and expanded its presence in the area to contain the situation. After the Syrian fire subsided, Lebanese forces halted their response and carried out a wide security deployment to stabilize the area.
Syrian authorities later said the shooting resulted from a field misunderstanding, according to Lebanese military sources, explaining that the Syrian personnel were not aware that the movements near the border involved Lebanese Army units. Once the situation was clarified, the gunfire stopped, coinciding with direct communications between the Lebanese Army and Syrian authorities.
The incident has renewed broader questions about security along the Lebanon-Syria border, where geographic overlap, unmarked boundaries, and entrenched smuggling routes have long complicated military coordination.
Therefore, the lack of clearly demarcated borders continues to blur the line between military positions and illicit crossings, leaving the area vulnerable to miscalculation and sporadic violence.
Ongoing discussions about border demarcation are increasingly seen as a critical step toward improving security, reducing tensions, and preventing potentially deadly incidents along the frontier.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Border
Demarcation
Lebanon
Syria
Incident
Security
Coordination
