Egypt says Israel gas deal 'commercial', not 'political'

The head of Egypt's State Information Service confirmed on Thursday a $35 billion deal to import natural gas from Israel, saying the agreement had nothing to do with politics and served a strategic interest for the country.



"The deal is a purely commercial transaction concluded on the basis of strictly economic and investment considerations, and entails no political dimensions or understandings of any kind," SIS chief Diaa Rashwan said in a statement.



"The agreement serves a clear strategic interest for Egypt, namely strengthening its position as the sole regional hub for gas trading in the Eastern Mediterranean," Rashwan added.



AFP