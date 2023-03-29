News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Central Bank of Kenya to hike rate 25 bps to 9.00%
World
2023-03-29 | 03:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Central Bank of Kenya to hike rate 25 bps to 9.00%
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) will raise its key policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 9.00% later on Wednesday in its latest move to brake still-rising inflation, a Reuters poll predicted.
A slight majority, six of 11 analysts surveyed March 21-28, predicted a 25-basis-point lift. Three said the CBK would hold steady, while one forecast a 50-basis-point increase and another expected a 125-basis point-jump to 10.00%.
At its last meeting in January, the CBK held its benchmark lending rate steady at 8.75%, saying its previous hike in November was still working its way through the economy. It has raised rates a total of 175 basis points since last May.
"The central bank will have to tighten policy further if it is to tame rampant inflation, while the US (Federal Reserve)'s recent policy hike will also weigh on Kenyan policymakers' minds," said Shani Smit-Lengton at Oxford Economics.
"While there may be room for a larger 50 bps increase, we believe that the monetary authorities will opt for a more cautious approach."
Central banks in emerging markets have conducted aggressive monetary policy tightening in the past 18 months to halt rising inflation against a backdrop of a strong US dollar compared to their local currencies, notably that of continental peer Ghana.
Kenya's policy has been somewhat less hawkish in the continent despite inflation remaining stubbornly sticky. Inflation rose to an annual 9.2% in February from 9.0% a month earlier, largely driven by food and transport prices.
During a second week of protests against the government and high food prices Kenyan police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday.
"The CBK needs to strike a delicate balance between managing the rise in CPI inflation – a major reason for ongoing protests – and avoiding a further slowdown in economic activity," said Smit-Lengton.
Some other major central banks in Africa have already announced their benchmark rate decisions this month.
The Bank of Ghana on Monday unexpected raised its main interest rate by 150 basis points to 29.5%, while Nigeria's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 18.00% last week, as forecast in a Reuters poll.
South Africa's Reserve Bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday for the last time in this cycle in anticipation of slower inflation and a weak economy due to power disruptions, a separate Reuters poll indicated.
Reuters
World
Central
Bank
Kenya
Rate
Increase
Inflation
Economy
Policy
Next
UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover
Cost-of-living hit compounds UK gambling problems, charity warns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:30
Turkish central bank governor: policy framework has power to lower inflation
Middle East
06:30
Turkish central bank governor: policy framework has power to lower inflation
0
Middle East
2023-02-23
Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-23
Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake
0
World
2023-03-23
Philippines c.bank stays in inflation-fighting mode, hikes rates by 25 bps
World
2023-03-23
Philippines c.bank stays in inflation-fighting mode, hikes rates by 25 bps
0
World
2023-03-23
Inflation shock puts Bank of England on course to raise rates again
World
2023-03-23
Inflation shock puts Bank of England on course to raise rates again
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
0
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
0
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
0
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-28
Alleged higher Iran enrichment worries Germany, Israel
World
2023-02-28
Alleged higher Iran enrichment worries Germany, Israel
0
World
2023-02-28
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
2023-02-28
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
World
2023-03-21
Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote
World
2023-03-21
Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
3
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
6
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
7
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
8
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store