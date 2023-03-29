Central Bank of Kenya to hike rate 25 bps to 9.00%

World
2023-03-29 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Central Bank of Kenya to hike rate 25 bps to 9.00%
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Central Bank of Kenya to hike rate 25 bps to 9.00%

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) will raise its key policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 9.00% later on Wednesday in its latest move to brake still-rising inflation, a Reuters poll predicted.

A slight majority, six of 11 analysts surveyed March 21-28, predicted a 25-basis-point lift. Three said the CBK would hold steady, while one forecast a 50-basis-point increase and another expected a 125-basis point-jump to 10.00%.

At its last meeting in January, the CBK held its benchmark lending rate steady at 8.75%, saying its previous hike in November was still working its way through the economy. It has raised rates a total of 175 basis points since last May.

"The central bank will have to tighten policy further if it is to tame rampant inflation, while the US (Federal Reserve)'s recent policy hike will also weigh on Kenyan policymakers' minds," said Shani Smit-Lengton at Oxford Economics.

"While there may be room for a larger 50 bps increase, we believe that the monetary authorities will opt for a more cautious approach."

Central banks in emerging markets have conducted aggressive monetary policy tightening in the past 18 months to halt rising inflation against a backdrop of a strong US dollar compared to their local currencies, notably that of continental peer Ghana.

Kenya's policy has been somewhat less hawkish in the continent despite inflation remaining stubbornly sticky. Inflation rose to an annual 9.2% in February from 9.0% a month earlier, largely driven by food and transport prices.

During a second week of protests against the government and high food prices Kenyan police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday.

"The CBK needs to strike a delicate balance between managing the rise in CPI inflation – a major reason for ongoing protests – and avoiding a further slowdown in economic activity," said Smit-Lengton.

Some other major central banks in Africa have already announced their benchmark rate decisions this month.

The Bank of Ghana on Monday unexpected raised its main interest rate by 150 basis points to 29.5%, while Nigeria's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 18.00% last week, as forecast in a Reuters poll.

South Africa's Reserve Bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday for the last time in this cycle in anticipation of slower inflation and a weak economy due to power disruptions, a separate Reuters poll indicated.

 
 

World

Central

Bank

Kenya

Rate

Increase

Inflation

Economy

Policy

LBCI Next
UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover
Cost-of-living hit compounds UK gambling problems, charity warns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:30

Turkish central bank governor: policy framework has power to lower inflation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Philippines c.bank stays in inflation-fighting mode, hikes rates by 25 bps

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Inflation shock puts Bank of England on course to raise rates again

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:07

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​

LBCI
World
07:48

French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14

LBCI
World
07:43

Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case

LBCI
World
07:42

UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Alleged higher Iran enrichment worries Germany, Israel

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:54

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app