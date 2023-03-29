Australia's Medibank served with class action lawsuit

World
2023-03-29 | 04:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australia&#39;s Medibank served with class action lawsuit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Australia's Medibank served with class action lawsuit

Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX), Australia's largest health insurer, said on Wednesday that a class action suit has been filed against it related to a breach of disclosure obligations by not revealing information regarding deficiencies in its cyber security systems.

The company said it intends to defend the proceedings.


Reuters
 

World

Australia

Medibank

Lawsuit

Banks

Company

Obligations

LBCI Next
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says
Israel launches latest-generation Ofek spy satellite
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23

Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations

LBCI
World
08:41

Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Australian engineers create 'flexible robot' for 3D printing inside the body

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Alphabet seeks dismissal of US antitrust lawsuit over Google's online ads

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:07

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​

LBCI
World
07:48

French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14

LBCI
World
07:43

Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case

LBCI
World
07:42

UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
Variety
07:34

Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-27

Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:54

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:07

Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app