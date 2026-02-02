US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability

Lebanon News
02-02-2026 | 12:15
High views
0min
US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability

The U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (MARCENT) hosted senior Lebanese army leaders at MacDill Air Force Base for a bilateral engagement aimed at strengthening coordination and dialogue.

MARCENT commander, Lt. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, emphasized the importance of sustained military-to-military dialogue and structured engagement to support the ceasefire framework and promote regional stability.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Marine Corps

Central Command

Lebanese Army

MacDill Air Force Base

Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’
President Aoun concludes Spain trip after talks with Spanish king
