Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations

Lebanon News
03-02-2026 | 10:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations

Lebanon’s Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar issued a circular outlining the deadlines for submitting and withdrawing candidacy applications, as well as registering electoral lists for the 2026 general parliamentary elections.

According to the circular, the period for submitting candidacy applications at the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities – Directorate General of Political Affairs and Refugees – will begin on the morning of Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and continue until 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
Image
Image

Lebanon News

Interior

Ministry

announces

official

deadlines

election

candidacies

registrations

LBCI Next
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

Lebanon’s Interior Minister meets UN officials to discuss security and humanitarian support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-17

Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-14

Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire and bilateral cooperation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:41

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

PM Salam at World Government Summit in Dubai: Government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new confrontation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
02:44

Fire breaks out at western Tehran bazaar: State media

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More