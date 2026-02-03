Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations

Lebanon’s Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar issued a circular outlining the deadlines for submitting and withdrawing candidacy applications, as well as registering electoral lists for the 2026 general parliamentary elections.



According to the circular, the period for submitting candidacy applications at the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities – Directorate General of Political Affairs and Refugees – will begin on the morning of Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and continue until 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.