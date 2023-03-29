News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says
World
2023-03-29 | 04:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon will be interviewed under oath in connection with the bank's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the late sex offender and a former client, a lawyer involved in the litigation said on Tuesday.
The deposition is expected to occur in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim to have been sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest US bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013, with the last five years coming after he had pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.
JPMorgan is defending in Manhattan federal court two lawsuits seeking damages over its dealings with Epstein: a proposed class action by Epstein's accusers and a case brought by the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a home.
The bank is also suing Jes Staley, a former private banking chief and later Barclays Plc (BARC.L) chief executive who had been friendly with Epstein.
JPMorgan wants Staley to reimburse it for eight years of compensation and damages it might incur in the other lawsuits.
The Financial Times earlier reported Dimon's expected deposition.
Citing a person familiar with an internal JPMorgan probe, the newspaper said there was no record found of Dimon being in direct communication with Epstein or included in any discussion over retaining him as a client.
On March 9, a federal judge ordered JPMorgan to give the US Virgin Islands documents concerning Dimon from 2015 to 2019, after Epstein had been dropped as a client, rejecting the bank's claim that the territory was on a "fishing expedition".
Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), where Epstein was a client from 2013 to 2018, is also being sued by the financier's accusers.
Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell at age 66 in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
Reuters
World
JPMorgan
Deposed
Epstein
Case
Plaintiffs
Lawyer
Next
WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list
Australia's Medibank served with class action lawsuit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-17
Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week
World
2023-03-17
Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week
0
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
0
Middle East
2023-03-25
Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey
Middle East
2023-03-25
Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
0
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
0
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
0
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
0
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
0
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
5
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
6
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
7
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
8
Lebanon Economy
03:07
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
Lebanon Economy
03:07
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store