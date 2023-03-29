JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says

World
2023-03-29 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
JPMorgan&#39;s Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs&#39; lawyer says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon will be interviewed under oath in connection with the bank's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the late sex offender and a former client, a lawyer involved in the litigation said on Tuesday.

The deposition is expected to occur in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim to have been sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest US bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013, with the last five years coming after he had pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

JPMorgan is defending in Manhattan federal court two lawsuits seeking damages over its dealings with Epstein: a proposed class action by Epstein's accusers and a case brought by the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a home.

The bank is also suing Jes Staley, a former private banking chief and later Barclays Plc (BARC.L) chief executive who had been friendly with Epstein.

JPMorgan wants Staley to reimburse it for eight years of compensation and damages it might incur in the other lawsuits.

The Financial Times earlier reported Dimon's expected deposition.

Citing a person familiar with an internal JPMorgan probe, the newspaper said there was no record found of Dimon being in direct communication with Epstein or included in any discussion over retaining him as a client.

On March 9, a federal judge ordered JPMorgan to give the US Virgin Islands documents concerning Dimon from 2015 to 2019, after Epstein had been dropped as a client, rejecting the bank's claim that the territory was on a "fishing expedition".

Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), where Epstein was a client from 2013 to 2018, is also being sued by the financier's accusers.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell at age 66 in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

 
 

World

JPMorgan

Deposed

Epstein

Case

Plaintiffs

Lawyer

LBCI Next
WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list
Australia's Medibank served with class action lawsuit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week

LBCI
World
07:43

Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-25

Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:07

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​

LBCI
World
07:48

French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14

LBCI
World
07:43

Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case

LBCI
World
07:42

UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
Variety
07:34

Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-27

Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:54

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:07

Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app