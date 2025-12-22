LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill

22-12-2025 | 08:33
LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill
0min
LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill

Sources told LBCI that the prime minister and the ministers of finance and economy are maintaining their support for the draft law on the financial gap, as Cabinet ministers continue to submit their remarks on the proposal.

According to the sources, the central bank governor informed participants that he will not attend the next Cabinet session.

Separately, Information Minister Paul Morcos presented a legal memo to the session aimed at bridging the draft law with the interests of depositors and banks. 

Drawing on 28 years of experience in banking law, Morcos’ memo consisted of legal observations intended to strengthen the proposed bill and address criticism raised against it.

Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors
Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon
