The Lebanese Public Health Ministry announced that recent tests on additional Tannourine bottled water samples available in the market show no bacterial contamination.



In a statement, the ministry clarified that results from samples taken directly from the company’s production facilities have not yet been released. Once available, these results will guide the ministry in informing the company of the administrative, technical, and health standards it must meet to ensure water safety and protect public health.



The ministry also confirmed that it will hold a press conference once all test results are finalized.