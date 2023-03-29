French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14

2023-03-29
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14

France's Constitutional Council will issue a much-awaited verdict on April 14 on whether or not the government's plans to increase the French retirement age are in line with constitutional rules, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The plan by President Emmanuel Macron's government to delay the retirement age by two years to 64 have encountered fierce opposition from workers and trade unions, with the latest set of nationwide protests against it having taken place on Tuesday.
Unions have asked Macron to withdraw or pause the bill - which has been adopted but not yet published, pending a review by the Constitutional Council - to calm things down.

The government has said it is more than willing to talk to unions, but on other topics, and has consistently said it would stand firm on the pensions issue. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has offered to meet unions next Monday and Tuesday.
 
 
 
 

