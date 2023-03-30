Ford signs $4.5 bln deal with Vale Indonesia, Huayou for EV battery material plant

World
2023-03-30 | 05:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ford signs $4.5 bln deal with Vale Indonesia, Huayou for EV battery material plant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Ford signs $4.5 bln deal with Vale Indonesia, Huayou for EV battery material plant

U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co (F.N) signed a final investment agreement with PT Vale Indonesia (INCO.JK), and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt on Thursday to build nickel processing plant, valued at around $4.5 billion.

The high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL), located in Pomalaa, Southeast Sulawesi where Vale operates a nickel mine, is expected to produce 120,000 tons per annum of mixed hydroxide precipitate, material extracted from nickel ore that would be used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Indonesia, which has the biggest nickel reserve in the world, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, with ambitions to eventually produce batteries and electric vehicles.

Vale and Huayou commenced construction of the plant in November.

Thursday's signing was a follow up to a non-binding memorandum of cooperation for the plant that the three companies had signed last year. At the time, they said the project was expected to be completed in 2025.

Indonesia's government has from 2020 banned export of unprocessed nickel ore to ensure supply for existing and potential investors.


Reuters 
 

World

Ford

Deal

Indonesia

Huayou

EV

Battery

Material

Plant

LBCI Next
Philips expects to reach recall settlements this year
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Ford to build next-gen EV truck at $5.6B factory in 2025

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

Ford sees $3 billion pretax loss in its EV business this year

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

US Senator Warren urges FTC to review CVS-Oak Street deals - Bloomberg News

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Ford unveils the all-new €45,000 Explorer EV for the European market

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:16

Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash

LBCI
World
07:13

Sterling set for biggest monthly gain vs dollar since November

LBCI
World
07:02

World Court to rule on Iran-US frozen assets claim

LBCI
World
06:55

Raiffeisen slams 'morally arrogant' critics as eyes Russia spin-off

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
Variety
04:32

L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women

LBCI
World
04:36

US prosecutors move to drop Libor case against ex-SocGen bankers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:45

EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:59

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:53

Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
04:32

L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app