Oil rises on US crude draw, Iraqi supply risks

World
2023-03-30 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Oil rises on US crude draw, Iraqi supply risks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Oil rises on US crude draw, Iraqi supply risks

Oil prices rose on Thursday as a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles and a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region offset a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.51%, to $78.68 a barrel at 0926 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 52 cents, or 0.71%, to $73.49 a barrel.

US crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly in the week to March 24 to a two-year low, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The 7.5 million-barrel drop in crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise.

Further support came as exports from Iraq's northern region remain halted.

Producers have shut in or reduced output at several oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq following a halt to the northern export pipeline, with more outages on the horizon, company statements showed.

But the Kurdistan-Iraq premium in oil prices could vanish sooner than expected, analysts from Citi said Thursday.

The "changes in Iraq's domestic politics may lead to a durable political settlement very soon", said Citi, estimating that pipeline flows could grow by some 200,000 barrels per day (bpd).

These factors offset bearish sentiment following a lower-than-expected cut to Russian crude oil production in the first three weeks of March.

The 300,000 bpd production decline compared with targeted cuts of 500,000 bpd, or around 5% of Russian output, sources familiar with the data told Reuters.

Looking ahead, markets will be keeping an eye on US spending and inflation data due on Friday and the resulting impact on the value of the US dollar.

"While we think oil prices may remain volatile in the near term, we still expect rising Chinese crude imports and lower Russian production to lift prices over the coming quarters," UBS said in a note on Thursday.
 
 

World

Oil

US

Crude

Increase

Iraq

Supply

Risks

LBCI Next
SoftBank to book $2.7 bln gain for Alibaba share transfer
Four bankers who helped Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

French industrial strikes limit fuel supply, hit crude prices

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-31

Turkey's push into Iraq risks deeper conflict

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

US Department of Energy says rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:28

Tech Leaders sound alarm: AI development must be regulated now

LBCI
World
10:48

Sweden less sure it will join NATO by July - TT

LBCI
World
10:31

Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare

LBCI
World
07:16

Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Retired military personnel and public sector employees protest against salary cuts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-13

BBC Good Food Middle East Magazine awards Lebanese restaurant “Mosaic”

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app