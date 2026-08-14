Iraqi daily oil exports in August highest since start of war: Minister

Middle East News
14-08-2026 | 09:50
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Iraqi daily oil exports in August highest since start of war: Minister
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Iraqi daily oil exports in August highest since start of war: Minister

Iraq's average daily oil exports since the beginning of August are the highest since the outbreak of the Middle East war between Iran and the United States, which has choked off the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ministry said Friday.

Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair told a press conference that "exports since the beginning of the month have reached a rate of two million barrels" per day, for a total of around 26 million barrels, saying the daily rate was achieved "for the first time since the crisis began."

AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Oil

Exports

Middle East

Iran

United States

Strait of Hormuz

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