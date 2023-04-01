News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
World
2023-04-01 | 05:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
The International Monetary Fund said its executive board had approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine, part of a global $115 billion package to support the country's economy as it battles Russia's 13-month-old invasion.
A $2.6 billion US military aid package that could include air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks for Ukraine's fight against Russia is expected to be announced as soon as Monday, three US officials said on Friday.
A senior Ukrainian official ruled out any ceasefire in Russia's war on his country that would involve Russian forces remaining on territory they now occupy in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia faced "existential threats" to its security and development from "unfriendly states" as he presented President Vladimir Putin with an updated foreign policy doctrine.
US Secretary of State Blinken will push back on Russia's attempts to "weaponized energy" and rally support for a Ukrainian counteroffensive when he meets NATO foreign ministers in Brussels next week, an official said.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Russia, which has decided to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, could if necessary put intercontinental nuclear missiles there too.
At least six Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Thursday, and officials are gathering details about damage and casualties, the regional governor said.
The advance of Russian soldiers on the outskirts of the eastern frontline town of Bakhmut "has been halted - or nearly halted", the director of the Ukrainian defense publication Defense Express said.
Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.
Russia said on Friday that if the United States threatened Moscow over its arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, it would "reap the whirlwind", the state-owned news agency RIA reported.
A Nobel prize-winning Russian journalist said he did not believe that arrested American reporter Evan Gershkovich was a spy, adding he hoped diplomacy could bring about his quick release.
In Ukraine's Bucha, a 'wounded soul', aches one year after liberation from violent Russian occupation
SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of US tech
INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet
SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader.
Reuters
World
Russia
War
Ukraine
IMF
Approval
Loan
US
NATO
Next
India regulator probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations-sources
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
0
World
2023-03-31
Russia's isolation over Ukraine grows with US reporter arrest, NATO expansion
World
2023-03-31
Russia's isolation over Ukraine grows with US reporter arrest, NATO expansion
0
World
2023-03-25
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front
World
2023-03-25
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front
0
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:38
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
World
07:38
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
0
World
07:28
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
World
07:28
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
0
World
07:20
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
World
07:20
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
0
World
07:15
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
World
07:15
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
0
World
05:07
Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defense minister
World
05:07
Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defense minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
2
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
4
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
6
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
7
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store