UK new car sales rise 17% in March; best ever month for EVs

World
2023-04-05
High views
UK new car sales rise 17% in March; best ever month for EVs
UK new car sales rise 17% in March; best ever month for EVs

New car registrations in the United Kingdom rose for the eighth consecutive month in March, recording a more than 17% rise from a year earlier, according to preliminary industry data released on Wednesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it was the biggest month ever for battery electric car registrations.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.

 
 

