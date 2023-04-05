Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury

World
2023-04-05 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Philippines&#39; defense shift towards US risks China&#39;s fury
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury

The Philippines has pulled off a diplomatic U-turn, reviving its traditional defense ties with Washington years after spurning it in favor of Beijing.

The pivot appears to indicate Manila believes a robust partnership with Washington can help it stop China from trampling on its rights in the South China Sea, analysts said.

But the rapprochement also risks putting Manila at odds with Beijing -– and sparking a backlash at home.

After former president Rodrigo Duterte trashed the Philippine-US alliance while seeking closer ties with China, his successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr has sought to strike a more balanced approach -- describing Manila as a "friend to all, an enemy to none".

But Marcos has also expanded defense ties with Washington, announcing this week the location of four additional military bases to be used by US troops.

While there are no indications he will seek to cut Beijing off -- he met President Xi Jinping there in January -- analysts said the shift in policy is clear.

Manila thinks that "there's basically nothing the Philippines can do to appease China", said Greg Poling, director of the US-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

"If a Philippine government wants to defend Philippine rights, the only possible recourse is deterrence and that means strengthening the alliance with the Americans," he added.

- 'Doing the right thing' -
Relations between Washington and Manila began to improve towards the end of Duterte's six-year term, as he came to understand his pivot towards Beijing had failed to put the brakes on its bid to expand its control in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims almost the entire waterway, deploying hundreds of vessels there to patrol the waters and swarm reefs. 

It has also ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Marcos's visit to Beijing in January, where he and Xi called for the "friendly" handling of maritime disputes, did little to prevent a row erupting weeks later when Manila accused a Chinese security vessel of using a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.

Since the start of his presidency, Marcos has received several top US officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

They have pledged the United States' "unwavering" and "ironclad" commitment to defending the Philippines under the countries' decades-old mutual defense treaty.

"There is a sense of optimism that (the Philippine) government... is doing the right thing now," said Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines' Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.

"Beijing may try to punish the Philippines, but the truth is the Philippines' economic relations with the US, Japan and other traditional partners still far outweigh China's."

- 'China's maritime ambitions' - 
The Philippines' proximity to Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island that Beijing claims as its own, could potentially make it a key US partner in the event of a Chinese invasion.

In February, Manila and Washington struck a deal to give US forces access to more Philippine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, or EDCA.

The EDCA was signed in 2014 under Duterte's predecessor, Benigno Aquino, and allowed US forces to rotate through five bases and use them to store defense equipment and supplies. 

But it stalled under Duterte, who threatened to cancel the accord.

Marcos has sought to accelerate its implementation and, to China's chagrin, agreed to give US forces a bigger footprint in the country, particularly in the north.   

The news of the expanded base access prompted China to accuse the United States of "endangering regional peace and stability".

"I think the message we want to convey is Luzon Strait and the northern provinces are ours," said Rommel Jude Ong, a former vice commander of the Philippine Navy.

"And we have the right to take measures to defend these strategic areas and insulate them from China's maritime ambitions." 

- 'On the front line' -
The United States has a complex history with its former colony the Philippines, and its military presence in the archipelago remains a sensitive issue.  

It previously had two major military bases on the main island of Luzon, but they were closed in the early 1990s after years of protests, and not everyone supports giving US troops access to Philippine bases.

"The US is dragging us into its war with China," said activist Liza Maza, 65, who campaigned against the US bases more than 30 years ago and feels like she has been "transported back in time" with the EDCA.

Manuel Mamba, governor of Cagayan, just south of Taiwan, has opposed hosting EDCA sites in his province for fear of jeopardizing Chinese investment and becoming a target.

For his part, Marcos appears to have accepted the inevitability of his country's involvement in the event of a war in Taiwan.

"It's very hard to imagine a scenario where the Philippines will not somehow get involved," he told Japanese news outlet Nikkei Asia in February.

"We feel that we're very much on the front line."
 
AFP

World

Philippines

US

China

Diplomacy

Maritime

Risks

Fury

Taiwan

LBCI Next
Northern Ireland victims' families feel justice further away than ever
China can play 'major role' in finding 'path to peace' in Ukraine: Macron
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Taiwan president defiant after China threatens retaliation for US trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:17

'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support

LBCI
World
08:19

German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease

LBCI
World
08:16

Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election

LBCI
World
07:41

Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies, deliver tough message

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Scrapping food VAT not enough to tackle cost of living crisis, Portuguese say

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app