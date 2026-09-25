Pope denounces surrogacy, assisted dying

Pope Leo XIV on Friday warned against genetic manipulation, surrogacy, the trade in human organs and assisted dying, warning wisdom must guide science to avoid straying away from the greater good.



"I am concerned at times by those trends in society that risk turning science and technology into profit-driven ventures promoting genetic manipulation, surrogacy, the trade in human organs or the possibility of arranging one's own death," he said at the French presidential palace.



France's parliament passed legislation in June establishing a right to assisted dying for some adults suffering from an incurable condition.





AFP