Italy's Berlusconi steadily improving, doctors say

World
2023-04-10 | 06:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Italy&#39;s Berlusconi steadily improving, doctors say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Italy's Berlusconi steadily improving, doctors say

Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has been in hospital for leukemia and a lung infection, is getting progressively better, doctors said Monday, expressing "cautious optimism" over his condition.

Berlusconi, a billionaire and larger-than-life figure in Italian politics, has been in intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital since Wednesday.

"The last 48 hours have seen a progressive and steady improvement in monitored organ function," his doctors said in a bulletin Monday. 

Treatment was producing "the expected results, allowing us to express cautious optimism". 

He remains in the intensive care unit, they said. 

Doctors revealed Thursday that Berlusconi was being treated for a lung infection and was suffering from chronic myelomonocyte leukemia (CMML), a rare type of blood cancer affecting mainly older adults.

The three-time premier -- who currently serves as a senator and leader of the Forza Italia far-right party -- has been in declining health in recent years, marked by frequent hospital stays. He is rarely seen in public.

His latest hospital admission came just a week after being discharged after a four-day stay.

Called "the immortal" for his longevity in politics, the self-made media mogul elicits either fervid admiration or disdain from Italians, his many business and political successes having gone hand-in-hand with decades-long legal battles.  

In September 2020, Berlusconi was in hospital for 11 days for COVID-related pneumonia, complications from which caused a series of hospital stays during 2021. 

The one-time cruise ship crooner had open-heart surgery in 2016 and an operation on his intestine three years later.

Forza Italia is a junior member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition government.
 
AFP

World

Former

Italian

Prime Minister

Silvio Berlusconi

Steadily

Improving

Condition

LBCI Next
Battle over Biden labor nominee Julie Su heats up
The credit crunch the Fed fears may already be taking shape
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-08

Pakistan finance minister says he canceled Washington trip on prime minister's orders

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Former Italy PM Berlusconi in intensive care with leukemia , lung infection

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

OpenAI to propose remedies to Italian ban on ChatGPT

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:29

Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

LBCI
World
09:23

Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals

LBCI
World
09:19

US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row

LBCI
World
09:09

Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

UK closes ‘Jedi Blue’ antitrust collusion case against Google and Meta

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression calls on authorities to respect freedom of press

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app