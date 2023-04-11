News
US plans sanctions on fentanyl traffickers
World
2023-04-11 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US plans sanctions on fentanyl traffickers
The United States plans to expand efforts to disrupt illicit financial activities by drug traffickers involved in the fentanyl trade by increasing the use of sanctions, the White House said on Tuesday.
A White House fact sheet outlining its plans for a crackdown on fentanyl supply chains said President Joe Biden's administration will increase sanctions and other measures against key targets to obstruct drug traffickers’ access to the US financial system and illicit financial flows.
"We will also strengthen collaboration with international partners on illicit finance and anti-money laundering efforts related to drug trafficking," the White House said.
It said the United States is building a global coalition to accelerate efforts against illicit synthetic drugs. The statement did not provide details about the sanctions or other measures.
The development comes as members of Mexico's security cabinet will be in the United States this week to meet with US officials about the trafficking of synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Some US lawmakers have been calling on the Biden administration to take a harder line and ratchet up pressure on Mexico to crack down on fentanyl trafficking. A handful of Republican legislators have even called for the US military to bomb Mexican cartels and their labs inside Mexico.
Overdoses involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, killed more than 70,000 people in the US in 2021, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Reuters
World
US
Plans
Sanctions
Fentanyl
Traffickers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon
0
World
07:15
Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers
World
07:15
Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers
0
World
2023-04-10
White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle
World
2023-04-10
White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle
0
World
2023-04-10
Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland – commander
World
2023-04-10
Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland – commander
World
07:42
Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln
World
07:42
Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln
0
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
0
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
0
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
0
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
0
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
4
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
5
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
6
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
7
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
8
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
