Macron stands by China interview - French diplomat

World
2023-04-12 | 11:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Macron stands by China interview - French diplomat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Macron stands by China interview - French diplomat

French President Emmanuel Macron is not backtracking on comments in China urging the European Union to reduce dependency on the United States, a senior diplomat said on Wednesday.

In an interview with news outlet Politico and daily Les Echos, Macron also cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction."

That brought criticism from some politicians and commentators in Europe and the United States, with former US President Donald Trump accusing him of "kissing ass" to Beijing.

The French diplomat, who requested anonymity, told reporters that the substance of what Macron said, which focused on his pet project of European strategic autonomy, was clear, and his position on Taiwan and China has not changed.

"This is something the president stands by entirely," he said of the interview.

However, the Politico headline "Europe must resist pressure to become 'America's followers'" was "sensationalist" and did not reflect nuances of Macron's views, the diplomat added.

Evidencing that France stuck to a robust defense of international law, the diplomat said, a French military ship recently sailed through the Taiwan Strait despite Chinese military exercises around the island.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically governed island under its control.

"France respects the One China principle and the president told (Chinese President Xi Jinping) that the Taiwan question should only be resolved pacifically," the French diplomat added.

Macron and US President Joe Biden agree on Taiwan but the French leader thought the meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week - prior to China's drills - was a "provocation", the diplomat said.

The Republican leadership of the US Congress "uses Taiwan to pressure China," he added. "No, Europe will not get dragged into that, but that doesn't mean Europe will disengage (from the Taiwan issue)."

 
 

World

Macron

Stand

China

Interview

France

Diplomat

LBCI Next
White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:21

Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Macron mobbed at university on final day of China trip

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Macron in Guangzhou on final day of China trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:21

Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China

LBCI
World
08:50

UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov

LBCI
World
08:35

US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run

LBCI
World
08:29

Taliban aim to boost Afghan security forces, anti-aircraft capacity -army chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-13

US FDIC shifts SVB deposits to new bridge bank, names CEO

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-02

Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war

LBCI
Variety
04:32

Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 mln

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app