News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
World
2023-04-15 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
China has taken a significant step in the economic and political arena, solidifying its position as a global player.
With its extensive economic relationships with various countries, Beijing has strengthened its position as a mediator in regional conflicts and gained a strategic advantage over its competitors, notably the United States.
However, China has made progress in the Middle East, bringing together two conflicting nations, Saudi Arabia and Iran, on its soil.
As the world's largest oil importer, China has a significant partnership with Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, there is an economic and strategic partnership between China and Iran, particularly in the field of oil.
Amid Western criticism for its military support of Russia, China has set its sights on playing a mediating role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. China's relationship with Russia, which is a key trading partner, especially in the energy sector, has not been affected by the wave of sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West.
China has also been attracting officials from Europe. Before French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to Beijing, the Spanish Prime Minister and German Chancellor had visited the Chinese capital.
While Macron emphasized China's important and necessary role in the world during his visit, his trip was primarily focused on economic matters.
Moreover, Macron's statement on his return from Beijing, where he called for European countries to reduce their dependence on the US dollar, has drawn attention.
During his visit to China last Friday, the Brazilian President also criticized the dominance of the US dollar and the International Monetary Fund.
Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, has announced that it will trade with China in yuan instead of the dollar.
The BRICS group, which includes China, Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa, is preparing to launch a common currency to replace the US dollar.
The group is also considering admitting more countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria.
Thus, as China continues to make political and economic progress, it begs the question: Will it eventually overtake the US as the dominant global power?
Breaking Headlines
World
News Bulletin Reports
China
Chinese
Ambitions
Threat
US
Dollar
Yuan
Europe
Middle East
Russia
Mediator
Economy
Financial
Politics
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Next
Hong Kong to make climate disclosures mandatory for issuers
No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-20
Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Middle East
2023-01-20
Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
0
World
2023-04-14
Brazil's Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF
World
2023-04-14
Brazil's Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF
0
World
2023-04-14
Germany FM urges China to tell Russia to stop war
World
2023-04-14
Germany FM urges China to tell Russia to stop war
0
World
2023-04-12
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
World
2023-04-12
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:40
France's Macron signs contested pension law as unions plan more protests
World
10:40
France's Macron signs contested pension law as unions plan more protests
0
World
09:24
War would bring disaster to China too, Taiwan presidential contender says
World
09:24
War would bring disaster to China too, Taiwan presidential contender says
0
World
09:05
US bank giants ride rate rises, keep storm clouds at bay
World
09:05
US bank giants ride rate rises, keep storm clouds at bay
0
World
08:27
US, Vietnam say they hope to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi
World
08:27
US, Vietnam say they hope to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-27
Euro zone lending slows again in Feb, ECB says
World
2023-03-27
Euro zone lending slows again in Feb, ECB says
0
World
04:52
Brazil, China urge more climate change funding from developed countries
World
04:52
Brazil, China urge more climate change funding from developed countries
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-14
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-14
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
0
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
00:52
Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah
Middle East
00:52
Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah
2
Middle East
08:47
Twenty-three US troops suffered traumatic brain injury in Syria, military says
Middle East
08:47
Twenty-three US troops suffered traumatic brain injury in Syria, military says
3
Variety
05:31
Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds
Variety
05:31
Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds
4
World
11:47
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
World
11:47
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Syria's possible return to Arab League remains uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Syria's possible return to Arab League remains uncertain
6
Middle East
06:42
Egypt begins offering corn on commodities exchange
Middle East
06:42
Egypt begins offering corn on commodities exchange
7
Middle East
08:15
Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized key sites in apparent coup bid
Middle East
08:15
Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized key sites in apparent coup bid
8
World
09:05
US bank giants ride rate rises, keep storm clouds at bay
World
09:05
US bank giants ride rate rises, keep storm clouds at bay
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store