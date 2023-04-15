China has taken a significant step in the economic and political arena, solidifying its position as a global player.



With its extensive economic relationships with various countries, Beijing has strengthened its position as a mediator in regional conflicts and gained a strategic advantage over its competitors, notably the United States.



However, China has made progress in the Middle East, bringing together two conflicting nations, Saudi Arabia and Iran, on its soil.



As the world's largest oil importer, China has a significant partnership with Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, there is an economic and strategic partnership between China and Iran, particularly in the field of oil.



Amid Western criticism for its military support of Russia, China has set its sights on playing a mediating role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. China's relationship with Russia, which is a key trading partner, especially in the energy sector, has not been affected by the wave of sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West.



China has also been attracting officials from Europe. Before French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to Beijing, the Spanish Prime Minister and German Chancellor had visited the Chinese capital.



While Macron emphasized China's important and necessary role in the world during his visit, his trip was primarily focused on economic matters.



Moreover, Macron's statement on his return from Beijing, where he called for European countries to reduce their dependence on the US dollar, has drawn attention.



During his visit to China last Friday, the Brazilian President also criticized the dominance of the US dollar and the International Monetary Fund.



Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, has announced that it will trade with China in yuan instead of the dollar.



The BRICS group, which includes China, Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa, is preparing to launch a common currency to replace the US dollar.



The group is also considering admitting more countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria.



Thus, as China continues to make political and economic progress, it begs the question: Will it eventually overtake the US as the dominant global power?