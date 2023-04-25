News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France says evacuated 538 people from Sudan
World
2023-04-25 | 04:02
High views
Share
Share
1
min
France says evacuated 538 people from Sudan
France has evacuated 538 people from Sudan, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, as a ceasefire came into force after 10 days of urban combat.
French citizens made up 209 of the total number of evacuees, Macron said at the start of a defense council at the Elysee palace.
Macron also said that the injuries sustained by a French soldier during the evacuation were no longer life-threatening.
A US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals officially came into effect Tuesday after fighting killed hundreds, wounded thousands and sparked a mass exodus of foreigners.
The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to the ceasefire "following intense negotiations", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Previous bids to pause the conflict had failed to take hold, but both sides confirmed they had agreed to the three-day halt.
The French foreign ministry announced Monday that it had closed its embassy in Khartoum "until further notice".
The mission could therefore no longer serve as a rallying point for people trying to leave the country, it said.
AFP
World
France
Sudan
Conflict
Evacuate
Civilians
Urban
Combat
Next
Zelensky slams 'barbaric' Russian strike on museum
Former UN chief Ban urges Myanmar junta to end violence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:30
Ukraine evacuates 138 civilians from Sudan
World
05:30
Ukraine evacuates 138 civilians from Sudan
0
World
2023-04-16
Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed
World
2023-04-16
Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
0
World
03:13
Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated
World
03:13
Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
0
World
08:10
Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says
World
08:10
Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says
0
World
07:10
Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'
World
07:10
Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'
0
World
07:03
Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets
World
07:03
Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
0
Sports
2023-03-09
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
Sports
2023-03-09
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
0
World
2023-04-10
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
World
2023-04-10
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
0
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
7
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
8
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store