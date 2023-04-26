Iran says Belgium prisoner swap 'finalized'

World
2023-04-26 | 08:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran says Belgium prisoner swap &#39;finalized&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran says Belgium prisoner swap 'finalized'

Iran said Wednesday a prisoner exchange with Belgium was "finalized", hinting at the release of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele which Brussels swiftly denied.

Vandecasteele, 42, was sentenced in January to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for "espionage", Tehran's judiciary said at the time, after a trial his family and Belgian authorities dubbed "unfair".

"The agreement on the transfer of convicts between Iran and Belgium has been concluded and finalized, and the documents have been transferred," judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday during his weekly press conference.

In a potential swap, Brussels would release Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in prison over a plot to blow up an Iranian opposition event in 2018 outside Paris.

"The other party had applied, we also applied (for the transfer), and God willing, this action will take place," Setayeshi said without elaborating.

A Belgian government official told AFP shortly after the Iranian announcement that "we deny the information suggesting the possible release of Olivier Vandecasteele," arrested in Tehran in February 2022.

His family recently reported "serious health issues" that put his life at risk, regretting he was held in solitary confinement without access to medical treatment.

The Belgian government has declined to comment on whether Iran had officially requested Assadi's transfer.

A prisoner exchange treaty between Iran and Belgium allowing a potential swap entered into force on April 18.
 
 
 
 
AFP

World

Iran

Belgium

Prisoner Swap

LBCI Next
Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies
EU unveils reforms for cheaper drugs and to avoid shortages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:28

Iran diplomat jailed in Belgium to be freed in prisoner swap - Iran judiciary

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-06

Iran open to prisoner swap with Belgium

LBCI
World
2023-03-12

Iran says deal reached with US for prisoner swap

LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Iran upholds German dual national's death sentence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts

LBCI
World
08:43

Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation

LBCI
World
08:37

'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities

LBCI
World
08:30

Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app