News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Stocks stuck, Aussie dlr surges after RBA surprise
World
2023-05-02 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Stocks stuck, Aussie dlr surges after RBA surprise
Asian shares wobbled in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors kept their focus on US banks and a series of data releases and central bank meetings this week, which began with a surprise rate hike in Australia.
The Aussie dollar shot more than 1 percent higher against its US counterpart and the New Zealand dollar rose 0.5 percent in sympathy after the Reserve Bank of Australia delivered a 25 basis point hike, defying expectations it would stay on hold.
Three-year Aussie government bond yields also jumped, while Australian stocks (.AXJO) slipped 0.9 percent and investors' attention turned on what it may signal for the United States.
"One of the things that sticks out to me is that they're still saying they might need to increase interest rates," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso.
"So as well as the increase today, that's supporting the Aussie dollar," he said. That could unwind, he said, as there's a "reasonable chance" the Federal Reserve takes a similar approach at its meeting on Wednesday.
Elsewhere there were jitters at short tenors in the US Treasury market as the government's borrowing ceiling looms, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was flat as concern swirls around US banks.
Mainland China markets were closed. Japan's Nikkei (.N225) hit a 16-month high, before backing off slightly, with the bank sector (.IBNKS.T) a drag.
The sale of First Republic Bank's (FRC.N) assets to JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) resolved the third US bank failure in two months, but leaves markets anxious about the next shoes to drop, even if the initial response has been reasonably positive.
JPMorgan shares rose 2.1 percent overnight and chief executive Jamie Dimon told analysts: "This part of the crisis is over."
DEBT CEILING
Much of Europe returns from May Day holidays on Tuesday, with final activity surveys due, preliminary inflation figures and a survey of European bank lending that will be closely watched given recent stresses in the sector.
European futures rose 0.2 percent in Asia, while S&P 500 futures were flat. Rate hikes also loom, with interest-rate futures fully pricing a 25 bp rate rise in Europe on Thursday, with a chance of a larger rise, and pricing a 95 percent chance for a 25 bp hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
The contrast with Japan, where on Friday the central bank left settings ultra-easy, has had the yen under heavy pressure for days and though it relented it did not abate on Tuesday.
The yen hit an almost two-month low on the dollar at 138.78 and made a 14-1/2 year low at 151.42 per euro . It's trading at its lowest level on the Swiss franc in Refinitiv data stretching back four decades, and dropped about 1 percent on the surging Aussie on Tuesday .
The euro held at $1.0987.
US credit default swaps - which reflect insurance against a default - are illiquid but hitting records as brinkmanship pushes the US government near its borrowing limit.
Overnight, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Treasury might run out of money to cover obligations as soon as June 1.
One-month Treasury bill yields jumped about 16 bps in Asia and bid-offer spreads were wide.
"The next few weeks are going to be unpredictable," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note," with uncertainty over the precise deadline not helping to focus lawmakers' minds.
"That could raise the risk that Congress does not lift the debt limit in time, which could result in missed payments but could also result in a short-term extension, in which case the exercise would repeat a few weeks or a few months later."
Reuters
World
Stocks
Stuck
Aussie
Dollar
surges
RBA
Surprise
Next
IMF raises Asia's economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks
Australia central bank stuns with 25-bps hike, warns more might be needed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-07
Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA's hawkish outlook
World
2023-02-07
Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA's hawkish outlook
0
World
2023-04-19
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
World
2023-04-19
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
0
World
2023-04-17
Asia stocks on guard for earnings, China economy surprises
World
2023-04-17
Asia stocks on guard for earnings, China economy surprises
0
World
2023-04-03
Dollar gains as surprise OPEC+ cut adds to inflation conundrum
World
2023-04-03
Dollar gains as surprise OPEC+ cut adds to inflation conundrum
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
0
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
World
05:35
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
World
05:35
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
0
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
0
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
3
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
4
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
5
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
8
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store