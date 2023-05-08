Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May

World
2023-05-08 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May

Investor morale in the euro zone took a surprising dip in May, with stubborn inflation and energy concerns upending expectations of a spring recovery, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone fell to -13.1 points for May from -8.7 in April. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to rise to -8.0 this month.

The index on expectations in particular took a fall, decreasing to -19.0 in May from -13.0 in April, its lowest level since December 2022, "wiping out all hopes of an economic revival following the outbreak of the Ukraine war", Sentix said.
 
The barometer plunged into negative territory in the wake of Russia's invasion last February.

The issue of energy shortages, dampened consumer spending due to inflation and consumer concerns about forced investment in their heating systems to mitigate climate change are among factors that have contributed to the weak spring, it added.

Among a raft of policies being brought in across the zone, Berlin's ruling coalition in March agreed that almost all newly installed heating systems in Germany should run on 65 percent renewable energy from 2024, both in new and old buildings.
 
"The economic recovery, which is built on feet of clay, is thus beginning to falter," the survey said.

The euro zone economy had been recovering in recent months, driven by robust demand for services, and a host of agencies from the IMF to the ECB have upgraded their forecasts for the bloc. But recent weakness, especially in manufacturing, is casting a shadow over this recovery, especially as rapid inflation is eating into households' purchasing power.

Germany's economy, Europe's largest, also saw dramatic falls in May, with the index on the current situation dipping to -9.0 from -2.3 in April, bringing back talk about a recession.

Adding to recession fears, the manufacturing sector, which accounts for almost a fifth of the German economy, has been struggling, according to the latest statistics office data.
 
Both industrial output and orders posted larger-than-expected declines, which analysts said were a consequence of global rate hikes that are putting the brakes on the economy.

The poll of 1,276 investors was conducted between May 4-6, Sentix said.
 

World

Euro Zone

Investor

Morale

Unexpectedly

Dips

May

LBCI Next
Gold prices edge higher with US inflation data in focus
Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Euro zone recovery unexpectedly gathering pace in April

LBCI
World
05:58

Joint Philippines-US patrols in South China Sea may begin by third quarter - envoy

LBCI
Middle East
05:34

First-time voters may have decisive say in Turkish election

LBCI
Variety
04:52

AI pioneer says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:02

China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation

LBCI
World
09:26

VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit

LBCI
World
09:19

Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes

LBCI
World
08:50

Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
13:26

Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app