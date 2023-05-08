News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
World
2023-05-08 | 05:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
Investor morale in the euro zone took a surprising dip in May, with stubborn inflation and energy concerns upending expectations of a spring recovery, a survey showed on Monday.
Sentix's index for the euro zone fell to -13.1 points for May from -8.7 in April. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to rise to -8.0 this month.
The index on expectations in particular took a fall, decreasing to -19.0 in May from -13.0 in April, its lowest level since December 2022, "wiping out all hopes of an economic revival following the outbreak of the Ukraine war", Sentix said.
The barometer plunged into negative territory in the wake of Russia's invasion last February.
The issue of energy shortages, dampened consumer spending due to inflation and consumer concerns about forced investment in their heating systems to mitigate climate change are among factors that have contributed to the weak spring, it added.
Among a raft of policies being brought in across the zone, Berlin's ruling coalition in March agreed that almost all newly installed heating systems in Germany should run on 65 percent renewable energy from 2024, both in new and old buildings.
"The economic recovery, which is built on feet of clay, is thus beginning to falter," the survey said.
The euro zone economy had been recovering in recent months, driven by robust demand for services, and a host of agencies from the IMF to the ECB have upgraded their forecasts for the bloc. But recent weakness, especially in manufacturing, is casting a shadow over this recovery, especially as rapid inflation is eating into households' purchasing power.
Germany's economy, Europe's largest, also saw dramatic falls in May, with the index on the current situation dipping to -9.0 from -2.3 in April, bringing back talk about a recession.
Adding to recession fears, the manufacturing sector, which accounts for almost a fifth of the German economy, has been struggling, according to the latest statistics office data.
Both industrial output and orders posted larger-than-expected declines, which analysts said were a consequence of global rate hikes that are putting the brakes on the economy.
The poll of 1,276 investors was conducted between May 4-6, Sentix said.
Reuters
World
Euro Zone
Investor
Morale
Unexpectedly
Dips
May
Next
Gold prices edge higher with US inflation data in focus
Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-21
Euro zone recovery unexpectedly gathering pace in April
World
2023-04-21
Euro zone recovery unexpectedly gathering pace in April
0
World
05:58
Joint Philippines-US patrols in South China Sea may begin by third quarter - envoy
World
05:58
Joint Philippines-US patrols in South China Sea may begin by third quarter - envoy
0
Middle East
05:34
First-time voters may have decisive say in Turkish election
Middle East
05:34
First-time voters may have decisive say in Turkish election
0
Variety
04:52
AI pioneer says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change
Variety
04:52
AI pioneer says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:02
China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation
World
11:02
China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation
0
World
09:26
VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit
World
09:26
VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit
0
World
09:19
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
World
09:19
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
0
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia
Variety
2023-01-17
Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia
0
World
13:26
Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits
World
13:26
Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
2
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
3
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
4
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
5
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
7
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
8
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store