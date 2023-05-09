News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan working towards opening of NATO liaison office in Tokyo
World
2023-05-09 | 13:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Japan working towards opening of NATO liaison office in Tokyo
Japan is working towards the opening of a NATO liaison office in Tokyo, Japan's ambassador to the US Koji Tomita said on Tuesday.
Tomita made the comment at an event hosted by the National Press Club in Washington when asked about a report in the Nikkei Asia this month saying that the US-led alliance was planning to open such an office, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.
"The point you mentioned is one of the things that we are working on to strengthen our partnership. But I really haven't heard any final confirmation of that, but we are working in that direction," he said.
NATO has not confirmed the Nikkei report, saying it would not go into details of NATO allies' ongoing deliberations.
Tomita, who was briefing on the G7 summit Japan will host in Hiroshima from May 19-21, said the meeting would be looking for closer alignment of the group's approach towards China.
Nikkei Asia said the liaison office was due to open next year and would enable discussions with NATO's security partners, such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, with geopolitical challenges from China and Russia in mind.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited Japan in January and pledged with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to strengthen ties in the face off "historic" security challenges, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's rising military power.
After the Nikkei Asia report, China said "high vigilance" was needed in the face of NATO's "eastward expansion."
Reuters
World
Japan
Working
Opening
NATO
Liaison
Office
Tokyo
Next
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet May 14 in Brussels -EU
Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-10
OpenAI CEO considers opening office as Japan government eyes adoption
Variety
2023-04-10
OpenAI CEO considers opening office as Japan government eyes adoption
0
World
2023-04-10
Japan's new central bank chief assumes office as global risks loom
World
2023-04-10
Japan's new central bank chief assumes office as global risks loom
0
World
2023-03-14
Japan, Britain, Italy defense ministers to meet in Tokyo this week
World
2023-03-14
Japan, Britain, Italy defense ministers to meet in Tokyo this week
0
Middle East
07:30
UN rights office: Iran has executed more than 200 people this year
Middle East
07:30
UN rights office: Iran has executed more than 200 people this year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:44
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
World
14:44
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
0
World
14:40
Tribes split over Biden plan to ban drilling near New Mexico cultural site
World
14:40
Tribes split over Biden plan to ban drilling near New Mexico cultural site
0
World
14:18
Pope says Argentina government wanted 'my head' when he was in Buenos Aires
World
14:18
Pope says Argentina government wanted 'my head' when he was in Buenos Aires
0
World
14:02
Mexico president slams 'rotten' judiciary after electoral reform setback
World
14:02
Mexico president slams 'rotten' judiciary after electoral reform setback
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
14:08
Fire extinguished at Isfahan power plant in Iran
Middle East
14:08
Fire extinguished at Isfahan power plant in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
0
Variety
2022-12-29
Le Parisien features Lebanese Jean-Marc Ayoubi for his medical achievements
Variety
2022-12-29
Le Parisien features Lebanese Jean-Marc Ayoubi for his medical achievements
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
3
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
4
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
5
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
8
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store