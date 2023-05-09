Japan working towards opening of NATO liaison office in Tokyo

World
2023-05-09 | 13:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan working towards opening of NATO liaison office in Tokyo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Japan working towards opening of NATO liaison office in Tokyo

Japan is working towards the opening of a NATO liaison office in Tokyo, Japan's ambassador to the US Koji Tomita said on Tuesday.

Tomita made the comment at an event hosted by the National Press Club in Washington when asked about a report in the Nikkei Asia this month saying that the US-led alliance was planning to open such an office, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

"The point you mentioned is one of the things that we are working on to strengthen our partnership. But I really haven't heard any final confirmation of that, but we are working in that direction," he said.

NATO has not confirmed the Nikkei report, saying it would not go into details of NATO allies' ongoing deliberations.

Tomita, who was briefing on the G7 summit Japan will host in Hiroshima from May 19-21, said the meeting would be looking for closer alignment of the group's approach towards China.

Nikkei Asia said the liaison office was due to open next year and would enable discussions with NATO's security partners, such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, with geopolitical challenges from China and Russia in mind.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited Japan in January and pledged with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to strengthen ties in the face off "historic" security challenges, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's rising military power.

After the Nikkei Asia report, China said "high vigilance" was needed in the face of NATO's "eastward expansion."


Reuters
 

World

Japan

Working

Opening

NATO

Liaison

Office

Tokyo

LBCI Next
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet May 14 in Brussels -EU
Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-10

OpenAI CEO considers opening office as Japan government eyes adoption

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Japan's new central bank chief assumes office as global risks loom

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Japan, Britain, Italy defense ministers to meet in Tokyo this week

LBCI
Middle East
07:30

UN rights office: Iran has executed more than 200 people this year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:44

Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024

LBCI
World
14:40

Tribes split over Biden plan to ban drilling near New Mexico cultural site

LBCI
World
14:18

Pope says Argentina government wanted 'my head' when he was in Buenos Aires

LBCI
World
14:02

Mexico president slams 'rotten' judiciary after electoral reform setback

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
14:08

Fire extinguished at Isfahan power plant in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22

Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-29

Le Parisien features Lebanese Jean-Marc Ayoubi for his medical achievements

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app