AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine

World
2023-05-10 | 03:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine

Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old video journalist for Agence France Presse (AFP) in Ukraine, was killed on Tuesday by Grad rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine, AFP said on Twitter, citing AFP colleagues who witnessed the incident.

The attack happened in the town's outskirts close to Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months, AFP added.

Soldin was with four colleagues, who are all unhurt. They were with Ukrainian soldiers during the attack, AFP said on Twitter.

"All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones," AFP said.

Reuters
 

World

Arman Soldin

Journalist

AFP

Ukraine

Rocket Fire

LBCI Next
Cooler temperatures offer temporary reprieve for Alberta wildfires
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:32

Russia marks Victory Day with new strikes on Ukraine, but pared-back parade

LBCI
World
13:33

Britain asks companies to supply long-range missiles for Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Russia fires missiles at Ukraine before Putin presides over parade

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

EU envoy to China hails Xi's call with Ukraine president as positive step

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:52

UK finance bosses press to revive London's allure

LBCI
World
05:49

Canada will not be intimidated by China retaliation

LBCI
World
05:09

Fears over scores of zoo animals caught in Sudan crossfire

LBCI
World
05:06

How Sudan's paramilitary forces took parts of Khartoum, stormed army chief's quarters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:42

Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month

LBCI
Sports
05:18

'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves

LBCI
Sports
05:16

Medvedev to focus on more spin, improved sliding on clay

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
World
11:30

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app