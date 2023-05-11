China, France agree to strengthen economic ties

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed on the need to "develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced", the foreign ministry in Paris said after they met on Wednesday.The meeting followed French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China in April and came weeks after comments by China's Paris ambassador about Ukraine sparked a diplomatic rift.Colonna reminded her counterpart "that China had an important role to play in convincing Russia to return to full compliance with the UN Charter, in particular the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine", her ministry said in a statement.China's foreign minister Qin Gang said in a separate statement the two countries should explore new areas of cooperation and build a more resilient transnational supply chain.Qin added that China's determination to promote high-quality development and a high-level opening up is unswerving, and it is willing to work with France and other countries in the world.Qin said the two sides should strengthen cooperation in international affairs and work together to address global challenges including the Ukraine crisis."China is committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis, maintains communication with all parties and will continue to play a constructive role in that regard, Qin said.