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LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
Lebanon News
13-07-2026 | 05:10
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LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
LBCI reported that the Lebanese delegation participating in upcoming talks in Rome will seek to secure an agreement on the launch of the pilot zones in South Lebanon.
The move comes under the direction of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who instructed the delegation to work toward ensuring that the meetings result in a clear timeline for beginning implementation of the pilot zones along with all related requirements.
According to the source, Lebanon's position is that implementation must include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the designated areas, the redeployment of the Lebanese Army, and the start of reconstruction efforts.
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