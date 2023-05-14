News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts
World
2023-05-14 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts
Six lions have been killed in a national park in southern Kenya, in a blow to conservation efforts and the tourism industry that is a key pillar of the nation's economy.
The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the lions were killed after attacking goats and a dog near villages close to the Amboseli National Park.
"Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident as over the last week four other lions have been killed," KWS said in a statement on Saturday.
KWS said its officials met with the local community to try to find a solution to recurring conflicts between the animals and community members, but did not say what had been agreed.
Residents around nature reserves in Kenya often complain that lions and other carnivores kill livestock and domestic animals as humans and wildlife compete for space and resources.
The 39,206-hectare Amboseli National Park is home to some of the most prized game including elephants, cheetahs, buffalos and giraffes.
Reuters
World
Lions
Kenya
Next
Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Variety
2023-05-12
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
2023-04-28
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
0
Variety
2023-04-27
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks
Variety
2023-04-27
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks
0
World
2023-04-24
Kenya opposition says it will resume protests on May 2
World
2023-04-24
Kenya opposition says it will resume protests on May 2
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:47
Poland to ramp up child benefit payments from 2024
World
13:47
Poland to ramp up child benefit payments from 2024
0
World
11:41
India's opposition Congress gains key foothold with state election win
World
11:41
India's opposition Congress gains key foothold with state election win
0
World
11:35
Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News
World
11:35
Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News
0
World
06:52
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
World
06:52
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-19
North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory
World
2023-02-19
North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory
0
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
0
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:37
Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name
Lebanon News
05:37
Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
5
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
6
Lebanon News
05:04
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
Lebanon News
05:04
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
7
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
8
Middle East
02:00
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists
Middle East
02:00
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store