Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts

World
2023-05-14 | 08:02
High views
Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts
1min
Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts

Six lions have been killed in a national park in southern Kenya, in a blow to conservation efforts and the tourism industry that is a key pillar of the nation's economy.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the lions were killed after attacking goats and a dog near villages close to the Amboseli National Park.

"Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident as over the last week four other lions have been killed," KWS said in a statement on Saturday.
KWS said its officials met with the local community to try to find a solution to recurring conflicts between the animals and community members, but did not say what had been agreed.

Residents around nature reserves in Kenya often complain that lions and other carnivores kill livestock and domestic animals as humans and wildlife compete for space and resources.

The 39,206-hectare Amboseli National Park is home to some of the most prized game including elephants, cheetahs, buffalos and giraffes.
 
 
 
Reuters 
 

World

Lions

Kenya

Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
LBCI Previous

