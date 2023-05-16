Euro zone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1 percent q/q

World
2023-05-16 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Euro zone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1 percent q/q
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Euro zone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1 percent q/q

Euro zone economic growth was 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, the EU's statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday, with rising employment and a sharp increase in exports that boosted the euro zone trade surplus.

Eurostat also confirmed its earlier estimate that gross domestic product in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in the January-March period and said employment grew 0.6 percent on the quarter for a 1.7 percent year-on-year rise.

While a more detailed breakdown of the GDP rise was not yet available, unadjusted trade data for the first quarter showed an 8.5 percent jump in exports over the same period of 2022 with unchanged imports, indicating net trade contributed to the growth.

In March the unadjusted euro zone trade balance swung to a 25.6 billion euro surplus from a 20 billion deficit in the first three months of 2022. Adjusted for seasonal swings, the March trade surplus was 17 billion euros, up from a 200 million euro deficit the month before.

The better net trade result in the first quarter came mainly from higher exports of machinery, vehicles and chemicals and a drop in imports of energy.

Imports from Russia, once a key supplier of oil and gas to the EU, were 72.1 percent lower in the January-March period than a year earlier as the EU stopped buying most of its energy from Moscow following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022.

Also the EU's trade deficit with China, the bloc's second biggest trading partner after the United States, fell in the first quarter to 74.7 billion euros from 92.0 billion in the same period of 2022 as the EU seeks to reduce its dependence on Beijing.

Reuters

World

Euro Zone

Quarter

Q1

GDP

Growth

Gross Domestic Product

Confirmed

LBCI Next
Six dead in New Zealand hostel fire
US Senate hearing on China to draw rare Biden cabinet trio
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Italy to cut 2024 GDP growth target but confirm deficit targets

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Euro zone factory output returned to growth in February

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Euro zone lending growth slows again amid downturn

LBCI
Sports
08:01

Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarter-finals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:12

Dollar edges lower after US retail sales data

LBCI
World
08:56

Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission on potential peace plan, Pretoria says

LBCI
World
08:37

UK's competition boss: We do not want a hostile environment for tech

LBCI
World
07:55

Title 42 dramatically changed who arrived at the border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

LBCI
Variety
14:20

Russia approves sale of Volkswagen plant to domestic dealership

LBCI
Sports
06:40

Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Mikati, Bou Habib discusses Lebanon's preparations for Arab League Summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app