Israel adds new conditions on Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Rome talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Amid a large-scale Israeli military exercise involving both naval and ground forces, scheduled to continue through Tuesday, and with military operations ongoing in Gaza and the West Bank, the Lebanese file appears to be growing increasingly complicated.



Israel, which rejects the principle of withdrawing from Lebanon, has added a new condition, saying it will not discuss any solution or settlement regarding the Ali al-Taher Heights until Hezbollah fighters withdraw from the area and the group is disarmed.



The position has dampened optimism over the prospects for progress in the second round of Lebanon-Israel talks in Rome, which are set to begin Tuesday.



Meanwhile, security agencies are linking developments on the Iranian front to the conflict in Lebanon.



Following their assessment of the situation, they placed the army on heightened alert, including its various formations and air defense systems, amid expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump could make unexpected decisions.



Pending Trump's final decision on potential military action against Iran, and ahead of the Israeli delegation's arrival in Rome, Israel reiterated its rejection of Lebanon's demand for a halt to the attacks. It also said that discussing its withdrawal from Lebanon, including the expansion of the previously proposed pilot zones, is premature.