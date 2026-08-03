News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel adds new conditions on Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Rome talks
News Bulletin Reports
03-08-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel adds new conditions on Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Rome talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Amid a large-scale Israeli military exercise involving both naval and ground forces, scheduled to continue through Tuesday, and with military operations ongoing in Gaza and the West Bank, the Lebanese file appears to be growing increasingly complicated.
Israel, which rejects the principle of withdrawing from Lebanon, has added a new condition, saying it will not discuss any solution or settlement regarding the Ali al-Taher Heights until Hezbollah fighters withdraw from the area and the group is disarmed.
The position has dampened optimism over the prospects for progress in the second round of Lebanon-Israel talks in Rome, which are set to begin Tuesday.
Meanwhile, security agencies are linking developments on the Iranian front to the conflict in Lebanon.
Following their assessment of the situation, they placed the army on heightened alert, including its various formations and air defense systems, amid expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump could make unexpected decisions.
Pending Trump's final decision on potential military action against Iran, and ahead of the Israeli delegation's arrival in Rome, Israel reiterated its rejection of Lebanon's demand for a halt to the attacks. It also said that discussing its withdrawal from Lebanon, including the expansion of the previously proposed pilot zones, is premature.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Rome
Iran
Ali al-Taher
Hezbollah
Donald Trump
Next
Riad Salameh’s detention, hunger strike and hospital transfer: The latest chapter in his case
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-14
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-14
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-30
Ahead of Washington talks: Between Lebanon's demands and Israel's conditions—The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-30
Ahead of Washington talks: Between Lebanon's demands and Israel's conditions—The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-15
After Rome talks: Lebanon-Israel framework enters execution phase with first pilot zone withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-15
After Rome talks: Lebanon-Israel framework enters execution phase with first pilot zone withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-17
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-17
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Riad Salameh’s detention, hunger strike and hospital transfer: The latest chapter in his case
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Riad Salameh’s detention, hunger strike and hospital transfer: The latest chapter in his case
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-02
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-02
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-02
Israel caught between Hezbollah retaliation and US pressure over Ali Al Taher: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-02
Israel caught between Hezbollah retaliation and US pressure over Ali Al Taher: The details
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
From hidden arsenals to reopened roads: Lebanese army engineers navigate south Lebanon’s valleys
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
From hidden arsenals to reopened roads: Lebanese army engineers navigate south Lebanon’s valleys
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-31
Israeli army carries out massive explosions near Beaufort Castle in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-07-31
Israeli army carries out massive explosions near Beaufort Castle in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-28
Israeli strike hits south of Beirut as Lebanon says raids kill 14
Lebanon News
2026-05-28
Israeli strike hits south of Beirut as Lebanon says raids kill 14
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel adds new conditions on Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Rome talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel adds new conditions on Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Rome talks
2
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary
3
Lebanon News
08:46
Sources: Riad Salameh transferred to hospital after prosecutor orders medical exams
Lebanon News
08:46
Sources: Riad Salameh transferred to hospital after prosecutor orders medical exams
4
Lebanon News
06:37
LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation
Lebanon News
06:37
LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation
5
Lebanon News
05:25
US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation
Lebanon News
05:25
US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Riad Salameh’s detention, hunger strike and hospital transfer: The latest chapter in his case
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Riad Salameh’s detention, hunger strike and hospital transfer: The latest chapter in his case
7
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices in Lebanon increase
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices in Lebanon increase
8
Middle East News
03:55
Israel conveys 'concerns' to US on Gaza plan
Middle East News
03:55
Israel conveys 'concerns' to US on Gaza plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More