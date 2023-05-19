News
Migrant encounters down 70% since Title 42 was lifted - US official
World
2023-05-19 | 14:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Migrant encounters down 70% since Title 42 was lifted - US official
Migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border have dropped 70% since border restrictions under a COVID-era policy called Title 42 expired last week, Homeland Security official Blas Nunez-Neto said on Friday.
More than 11,000 people have been repatriated this week, he added.
Reuters
