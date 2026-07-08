Eight Iran military personnel killed in US strikes: State media

Middle East News
08-07-2026 | 14:07
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Eight Iran military personnel killed in US strikes: State media
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Eight Iran military personnel killed in US strikes: State media

The latest U.S. strikes on southern Iran killed eight military personnel, Iranian state television said on Wednesday.

"Following the criminal aggression carried out this morning by the U.S. terrorist army against areas in southern Iran, eight courageous members of the air and naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran's military in Bandar Abbas (south) and Bushehr (southwest) fell as martyrs," state television said, citing a statement from the military.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Military

Personnel

Killed

US

Strikes

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