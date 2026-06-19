News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel 'committed' to Lebanon ceasefire if Hezbollah honours it: Israel ambassador to US
Middle East News
19-06-2026 | 14:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel 'committed' to Lebanon ceasefire if Hezbollah honours it: Israel ambassador to US
Israel's ambassador to the United States said on Friday that his country would commit to an "immediate ceasefire" in Lebanon if Hezbollah respected it, hours after a U.S. official said the two parties had agreed on a new truce.
"Israel remains firmly committed to an immediate ceasefire," Yechiel Leiter posted on X. "If Hezbollah honours the agreement and ceases its hostilities, they will be met with quiet," he added.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
United States
Ceasefire
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel’s Lebanon escalation exposes deep rift over war goals and US diplomacy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-24
US ambassador to LBCI: Ceasefire agreed between Lebanon and Israel, calls to curb violations
Lebanon News
2026-04-24
US ambassador to LBCI: Ceasefire agreed between Lebanon and Israel, calls to curb violations
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-22
Israel FM calls on Lebanon to 'work together' with Israel against Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-04-22
Israel FM calls on Lebanon to 'work together' with Israel against Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
US Ambassador to Lebanon to join Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
US Ambassador to Lebanon to join Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Vance says up to Iran if it wants truce to 'fall apart' over Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Vance says up to Iran if it wants truce to 'fall apart' over Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel’s Lebanon escalation exposes deep rift over war goals and US diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel’s Lebanon escalation exposes deep rift over war goals and US diplomacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
0
Middle East News
10:33
Iran says arrangements underway for meeting with US in coming days
Middle East News
10:33
Iran says arrangements underway for meeting with US in coming days
0
Middle East News
10:24
Iran says 'no urgency' to meet US envoys in Switzerland
Middle East News
10:24
Iran says 'no urgency' to meet US envoys in Switzerland
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanon’s Aoun stresses ceasefire need in call with Rubio
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanon’s Aoun stresses ceasefire need in call with Rubio
0
World News
2026-06-04
Zelensky, in open letter to Putin, proposes face-to-face meeting
World News
2026-06-04
Zelensky, in open letter to Putin, proposes face-to-face meeting
0
Middle East News
2026-06-06
US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, in latest Gulf flare-up
Middle East News
2026-06-06
US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, in latest Gulf flare-up
0
World News
2026-06-13
Trump says Iran peace deal to be signed Sunday, opening Hormuz
World News
2026-06-13
Trump says Iran peace deal to be signed Sunday, opening Hormuz
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:28
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
02:28
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: Reuters
Lebanon News
08:58
Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: Reuters
2
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel says struck 80 targets in Lebanon, killed 'dozens' of Hezbollah members
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel says struck 80 targets in Lebanon, killed 'dozens' of Hezbollah members
3
Middle East News
14:54
Israel 'committed' to Lebanon ceasefire if Hezbollah honours it: Israel ambassador to US
Middle East News
14:54
Israel 'committed' to Lebanon ceasefire if Hezbollah honours it: Israel ambassador to US
4
Lebanon News
12:34
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah weapons remain directed only at Israel
Lebanon News
12:34
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah weapons remain directed only at Israel
5
Lebanon News
03:11
Israel says four soldiers killed in Lebanon, first since US-Iran deal
Lebanon News
03:11
Israel says four soldiers killed in Lebanon, first since US-Iran deal
6
Lebanon News
07:41
Aoun condemns Israeli escalation, says strikes undermine efforts to end war
Lebanon News
07:41
Aoun condemns Israeli escalation, says strikes undermine efforts to end war
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
8
Lebanon News
02:28
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
02:28
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More