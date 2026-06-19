Israel 'committed' to Lebanon ceasefire if Hezbollah honours it: Israel ambassador to US

Middle East News
19-06-2026 | 14:54
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Israel &#39;committed&#39; to Lebanon ceasefire if Hezbollah honours it: Israel ambassador to US
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Israel 'committed' to Lebanon ceasefire if Hezbollah honours it: Israel ambassador to US

Israel's ambassador to the United States said on Friday that his country would commit to an "immediate ceasefire" in Lebanon if Hezbollah respected it, hours after a U.S. official said the two parties had agreed on a new truce.

"Israel remains firmly committed to an immediate ceasefire," Yechiel Leiter posted on X. "If Hezbollah honours the agreement and ceases its hostilities, they will be met with quiet," he added.

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

United States

Ceasefire

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel’s Lebanon escalation exposes deep rift over war goals and US diplomacy
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