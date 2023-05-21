News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Gherbe
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelenskiy says Bakhmut still in Ukraine's hands
World
2023-05-21 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Zelenskiy says Bakhmut still in Ukraine's hands
Ukraine said on Sunday that it was still fighting for control of the eastern city of Bakhmut, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said earlier that the city remained "only in our hearts."
Asked before a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Japan if the city was still in Ukraine's hands after the Russians said they had seized it in its entirety, Zelenskiy told reporters, "I think no."
He added: "For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts."
Zelenskiy's press secretary later clarified that the leader was responding to a different part of the question.
"Reporter's question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut," Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook. "President's reply: I think no."
He added in Ukrainian: "In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut."
Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city, which if true would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war.
"It is tragedy," Zelenskiy said. "There is nothing on this place."
The assault on the largely levelled city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier in the day that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city.
Reuters
World
Zelenskiy
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Ukrainian
US
Russia
Russian
War
Next
At G7, Zelenskiy says destruction of Bakhmut has echoes of Hiroshima
Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
0
World
2023-05-18
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say
World
2023-05-18
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say
0
World
2023-05-02
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
2023-05-02
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
0
World
2023-05-02
Ukrainian defenders oust Russian forces from some positions in Bakhmut
World
2023-05-02
Ukrainian defenders oust Russian forces from some positions in Bakhmut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:27
Pro-government rally in Moldovan capital draws tens of thousands
World
11:27
Pro-government rally in Moldovan capital draws tens of thousands
0
World
09:23
At G7, Zelenskiy says destruction of Bakhmut has echoes of Hiroshima
World
09:23
At G7, Zelenskiy says destruction of Bakhmut has echoes of Hiroshima
0
World
07:42
Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute
World
07:42
Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute
0
World
07:41
Zelenskiy plays down not meeting Brazil's Lula at G7 summit, blames scheduling
World
07:41
Zelenskiy plays down not meeting Brazil's Lula at G7 summit, blames scheduling
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
0
World
2023-05-16
Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission on potential peace plan, Pretoria says
World
2023-05-16
Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission on potential peace plan, Pretoria says
0
Sports
2023-05-16
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
Sports
2023-05-16
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:00
Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection
Press Highlights
02:00
Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection
2
Lebanon News
04:53
Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach
Lebanon News
04:53
Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
4
Lebanon News
05:19
MP Mark Daou stands for constitutional rights in public places
Lebanon News
05:19
MP Mark Daou stands for constitutional rights in public places
5
Press Highlights
00:43
Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
00:43
Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
7
Middle East
05:49
Iran says 'terrorist' group linked to Israel has been arrested - Nour News
Middle East
05:49
Iran says 'terrorist' group linked to Israel has been arrested - Nour News
8
Lebanon News
05:09
Minister Amin Salam highlights GCC's vital role in supporting Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Minister Amin Salam highlights GCC's vital role in supporting Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More