Australia says PwC leak of government tax documents may be referred to police

World
2023-05-22 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australia says PwC leak of government tax documents may be referred to police
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Australia says PwC leak of government tax documents may be referred to police

Australia said on Monday the government will take further steps in response to the leak of government tax plans by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and that the matter could be referred to the Australian Federal Police.

The government, a PwC Australia client, has accused the firm of sharing confidential information about new anti-tax avoidance measures with its corporate customers to win more business in what it has called a major breach of trust.

PwC Australia's CEO stepped down this month and the firm has said it is "committed to learning for our mistakes".

"We've got Treasury looking at an investigation into what has occurred, and looking at whether criminal charges should be referred to the AFP," Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Some lawmakers have called for a total ban on granting the auditor more government contracts.

PwC declined comment on Monday.

"I think the PwC experience has been deeply, deeply troubling and we've already taken some steps but we will be taking further steps," Treasurer Jim Chalmers also told ABC Radio in an interview on Monday.

"I will have more to say about how we crack down on this behavior, which is inexcusable, frankly," he said.

PwC said this month that former Telstra and Optus CEO Ziggy Switkowski will lead an independent review into the leak and will report his findings and recommendations in September.



Reuters
 

World

Australia

PwC

Leak

Government

Tax

Documents

Refer

Police

LBCI Next
German government: G7 wasn't too soft on China
DR Congo leader to visit China this week, minerals trade deal signing expected
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-15

Former PwC Australia CEO to retire as partner after tax documents leak scandal

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Campaigns against Indigenous referendum gather strength in Australia

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-07

Iraqi court sentences police officer to death for murder of government adviser

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Man suspected of leaking secret US documents to appear in court

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:02

Brazil to set tougher climate change target, sources say

LBCI
World
08:02

Australia wins US support for critical minerals industry

LBCI
World
07:56

Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant

LBCI
World
07:21

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Consultative meeting at Grand Serail to issue a recommendation on Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
World
03:18

How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More